Reports Sept. 6
Sep. 6—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
September 4, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 11000 block Stewart Road, 27000 block New Bethel Road, Holland Road, Nick Davis Road/East Limestone Road, 24000 block Barnes Road, 11000 block US Hwy 31, 28000 block McKee Road, 18000 block Hightower Road, 6000 block Bailey Road
Animal related/livestock- 20000 block Piney Chapel Road
Hit and run- Elm Street/Elkton Road
Reckless/drag racing- 10000 block Paradise Shores, 27000 block Wooley Springs Road
Intoxicated driver- AL Hwy 127/Witty Mill Road
Missing person- 22000 block Holt Road
Theft- 20000 block Elkton Road, 12000 block Lukers Way, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road
Burglary- 21000 block Flower Hill Way
Disturbance- 28000 block Wooley Springs Road
Harassment- 19000 block Tillman Mill Road, 17000 block Blakers Way
Criminal trespass- 23000 block Holt Road
Alarm- 13000 block Virginia Court, 20000 block AL Hwy 127
Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 1000 block US Hwy 72, 25000 block Mooresville Road
Nuisance/loud music- 14000 block Chris Way
Discharging firearms- 12000 block Mayfield Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—public intoxication
—driving under the influence (alcohol)
—public intoxication
—second-degree assault
—attempt to elude by any means
—obstructing justice using a false identity
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- second-degree theft, Ruger LC9 9mm pistol, camo deer camera, August 30-31, $365, 20000 block Lovell Road
—Madison- unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2015 gray Hyundai Sonata, July 18-September 1, $8,000, 29000 block Creek wood Road
—Elkmont- second-degree theft, Glock 317 9mm pistol, August 31, $700, 18000 block Morris Road
—Athens- unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2017 black Toyota Corolla, September 2, 12000 block Ripley Road
—Athens- fourth-degree theft, True Living waxer, Jet-Puff marshmallows, coffee mug, LA Totally Awesome detergent, September 3, $21, 19000 block AL Hwy 99
—Athens- fourth-degree theft, clothes, September 3-4, $59, 20000 block Elkton Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—fourth-degree theft of property
—failure to appear: drivers license suspended, no insurance
—failure to appear- no insurance
—third-degree theft of property
—four counts fraudulent use of a debit/credit card, fourth-degree theft of lost property
—first-degree theft of property
—fourth-degree theft of property
—failure to appear- drivers license suspended
—disorderly conduct
—driving under the influence
—disorderly conduct
—failure to appear- drivers license suspended
—failure to appear: speeding, drivers license revoked
—driving under the influence
—disorderly conduct
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—fourth-degree theft of property, clothes/furs, Sept. 1, $1, 600 block US Hwy 72
—theft of property, merchandise, Sept. 1, $45.40, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—theft of property, merchandise, Sept. 1, $32.43, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—theft of property, merchandise, Sept. 1, $98.99, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, Sept. 1, $50.23, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—theft of property, galvanized 2.5 gallon bucket, Sept. 2, $30, 900 block West Hobbs Street
—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, Sept. 2, $134.85, 2300 block S. Lindsay Lane
—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, Sept. 2, $192.31, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, Sept. 3, $162.08, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—third-degree burglary, clothes, Sept. 4, $1,000, 500 block Welch Drive
—unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, Buick Envision- two pairs Oakleys, one pair Maui Jim, three bags of makeup, Sept. 2, $600, 200 block East Street
—theft of lost property, iPhone 12 Pro Max, cell phone case with a heart, Sept. 4, $1,210, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—fourth-degree theft of property, food, Sept. 4, $104.27, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, Sept. 4, $108.61, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.
—harassment, Sept. 1, Somerset Drive and Stanford Street
—harassment, Sept. 1, 700 block Westmoreland Avenue
—third-degree criminal mischief, vehicle tires, Sept. 3, $300, 600 block 2nd Avenue
—third-degree criminal mischief, automobiles, Sept. 2, $400, 1200 block Sommers Ridge Drive
—second-degree criminal mischief, broken windshield and large roof dent, Sept. 3, $550, 700 block N. Malone Street
—third-degree criminal mischief, three cushion couch and one chair, Sept. 3, $100, 700 block 5th Avenue
—harassment, Sept. 4, 1400 block Hayden Street