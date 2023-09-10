Reports Sept. 9

Sep. 9—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

September 6, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 100 block Elm Street, 15000 block Mayberry Drive, 10000 block Shaw Road, 22000 block Bibb Garrett Road, 25000 block Hays Mill Road, 22000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 25000 block Putman Circle, 28000 block AL Hwy 99

Animal related/livestock- 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, 14000 block Blackburn Road, 5000 block Endeavor Way NW, 23000 block May Lane, 16000 block Mulberry Lane

Theft- 26000 block AL Hwy 251

Disturbance- 15000 block Dupree Drive

Prowler- 17000 block Morris Road

Unwanted guest- 25000 block Guthrie Road, 13000 block Section Line Road

Harassment- 16000 block Cumberland Drive, 18000 block Hightower Road

Alarm- 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 27000 block Nick Davis Road, 7000 block Greenbrier Road, 30000 block Harvest Road

Warrant- US Hwy 72/Hine Street, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 5000 block US Hwy 72

SORNA compliance check- 28000 block AL Hwy 99, 28000 block AL Hwy 251

September 7, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 14000 block Chris Way, Easter Ferry Boat Ramp, 20000 block Upper Ft, Hampton Road, Elm Street/Lucas Ferry Road, 25000 block Putman Circle, Ripley Road/Zehner Road, Piney Chapel Road/Loggins Road, 13000 Grigsby Ferry Road

Animal related/livestock- 24000 block Barnes Road, 14000 block Reid Road, 25000 block Putman Circle, 23000 block May Lane, 18000 block Astor Lane, Lester Road/West Limestone School Road

Traffic accident- 8000 block US Hwy 72

Intoxicated person- 19000 block Townsend Ford Road

Road hazard/debris- US Hwy 72/Parker Road

Vehicle theft- 29000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 21000 block AL Hwy 99, 16000 block Ennis Road

Theft- 7000 block Holt-Springer Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 10000 block Country Corner Road

Disturbance- 15000 block Cannon Road, 28000 block Lambert Road, 19000 block Heron Drive

Criminal trespass- 5000 block Bay Village Drive

Alarm- 27000 block Old School House Road, 3000 block Rockhouse Road, 21000 block Old Elkmont Road

Warrant- Sandra Lane

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—drug trafficking

—fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500

—possession of pistol by a drunk/addict, drug trafficking

—driving under the influence (controlled substance)

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous- $2,500 or more

—obstruction of governmental operations

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—attempt to elude by motor vehicle, selling alcoholic beverages for export, possession of controlled substance

—operating vehicle without insurance, expired license

—public intoxication

—two counts third-degree burglary- residence- force, three counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, two counts third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, reckless driving, speeding, attempting to elude a police officer

—third-degree criminal mischief

—arrest of fugitive from justice

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- breaking and entering of vehicle, 9mm pistol, Aug. 28- Sept. 1, $400, 17000 block Catfish Bluff

—Elkmont- third-degree burglary, 45 inch TV, Magellan waders, Magellan mud boots, August 29- Sept. 6, $950, 26000 block Hwy 251

—Madison- first-degree theft, 2019 IDTZ Gooseneck trailer, Bobcat auger, Aug. 26- Sept. 7, $29,421, 9000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

—Athens- first-degree theft, 2005 Suzuki G5CR750 motorcycle, Aug. 24- Sept. 9, $10,000, 12000 block Mayfield Road

—Athens- first-degree theft, 2008 silver Buick Enclave, Sept. 2, $10,000, 16000 block Ennis Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—failure to appear: driving under the influence, drivers license revoked

—failure to appear: two counts third-degree criminal mischief, harassment

—third-degree criminal trespass

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—driving under the influence

—second-degree assault

—failure to appear- no insurance

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, Honda Accord, GMC 1500 Ext., Sept. 6, 16000 block Georgie Edith Lane

—first-degree theft of property, white cargo trailer, Sept. 6, $100,000, 22000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Thursday and Friday.

—harassment, Sept. 6, 100 block S. Marion Street

—harassment, Sept. 6, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—third-degree assault, Sept. 7, 1500 block US Hwy 72

—second-degree assault, Sept. 7, 1500 block US Hwy 72