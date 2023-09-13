Reports September 12

Sep. 12—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.

September 8, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 13000block Grigsby Ferry Road, 14000 block Dupree Worthey Road (2 calls), I65/US Hwy 72, Houston Lane/Railroad Avenue, Little Elk Road/US Hwy 72, 17000 block Morris Road, Seven Mile Post Road/New Cut Road, 16000 block AL Hwy 251, 12000 block Lentzville Road

Animal related/livestock- Matthew Way, 100 block Debeth Plaza, 23000 block Shipley Hollow Road, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 17000 block Stone Valley Drive, 26000 block 2nd Street (Ardmore)

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 22000 block Piney Chapel Road

Traffic accident- Copeland Road/Mooresville Road (2 calls), US Hwy 72/Brownsferry Road

Reckless/drag racing- 16000 block Witty Mill Road, Wells Road

Hazard/road debris- 25000 block Sweet Springs Road

Theft- 7000 block Greenbrier Road, 21000 block Hays Mill Road

Disturbance- 9000 block Snake Road

Criminal trespass- Happy Hollow Road/AL Hwy 127, 12000 block Sommers Road, 27000 block Lewis Road, 13000 block Shaw Road

Alarm- 12000 block Copperfield Lane, 18000 block Sewell Road, 5000 block Swancott Road

Warrant- 100 block US Hwy 31, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road, 15000 block Morris Road, 5000 block US Hwy 31, 15000 block Morris Road

Discharging firearms- 29000 block Ivey Road

Nuisance/loud music- Lasso Circle

September 9, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Lydia Corey Road/AL Hwy 99, Mooresville Road/Thatch Road, Ripley Road/McCormack Road, New Cut Road/Lydia Corey Road, Covington Drive/Newby Road, Nuclear Plant Road, Zehner Road/Evans Road

Intoxicated driver- Sandlin Road/Guthrie Road

Breaking and entering vehicle- 7000 block Greenbrier Road

Theft- 13000 block Scott Lane

Disturbance- 15000 block Ft, Hampton Road, 22000 block New Garden Road

Alarm- 18000 block Moyers Road, 25000 block Walter Lee Drive, 16000 block AL Hwy 251

Warrant- Morris Road, Executive Drive/US Hwy 31, Morris Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72

September 10, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 16000 block Bama Road, Cagle Road/Ephesus Church of Christ, Mooresville Road/Capshaw Road, Mason Island Road

Traffic accident- AL Hwy 251/Wooley Springs Road

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 16000 block Zehner Road

Theft- 24000 block Nick Davis Road, 19000 block AL Hwy 99

Burglary- 14000 block Bell Road

Disturbance- 15000 block Section Line Road, 28000 block Chasebrook Drive, 29000 block Barlowe Road, 15000 block Tyler Mill Drive, US Hwy 72/Burgreen Road

Harassment- 19000 block Houston Lane

Criminal mischief- 16000 block Log Cabin Road, 14000 block Grubbs Road

Alarm- 28000 block Joe Scott Drive, 18000 block Hampton Cove Way, 14000 block Ravenel Drive

Nuisance/loud music- 17000 block Harwell Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—possession of controlled substance, sentenced from court

—aggravated child abuse, manslaughter- reckless, murder

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—two counts third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499

—fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500

—five counts sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse

—possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, driving under the influence (controlled substance)

—first-degree receiving stolen property

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—third-degree domestic violence

—non-support- child

—second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—three counts leaving the scene of an accident with injury

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—second-degree driving under the influence

—second-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

—harassing communications

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Madison- breaking and entering of vehicle, Glock 22 .40 pistol, Sept. 7, $415, 7100 block Greenbrier Road

—Athens- fourth-degree theft, brown and white bulldog, Sept. 8, $300, 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

—Elkmont- third-degree burglary, Android cell phone, Sept. 8, $400, 21000 block Hays Mill Road

—Athens- third-degree burglary, power tools, fishing equipment, Aug. 29-Sept. 10, $4,565, 24000 block Nick Davis Road

—Athens- fourth-degree theft, Monster drink, Sept. 10, $2.50, 19000 block AL Hwy 99

—Madison- first-degree robbery, second-degree theft, Apple SE cell phone, Heritage .22 pistol, Sept. 10, $800, 29000 block Barlowe Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—failure to appear: resisting arrest, third-degree criminal trespass

—second-degree possession of marijuana

—failure to appear- second-degree possession of marijuana

—driving under the influence

—failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property

—failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—failure to appear- disorderly conduct

—failure to appear- no insurance

—failure to appear- open container violation

—disorderly conduct

—failure to appear- expired tag

—disorderly conduct

—driving under the influence

—run red light, no insurance

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended

—obstructing government operations

—third-degree criminal trespass

—failure to appear: drivers license revoked, switched tag

—failure to appear: drivers license suspended, no insurance

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—third-degree theft of lost property, iPhone 14 with white case, Sept. 8, $1,000, 1600 block West Market Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.

—harassment, Sept. 9, 700 block W. Market Street

—third-degree criminal trespass, Sept. 10, 1500 block US 72 E

—third-degree criminal mischief, rear view mirror/windshield damage, Sept. 9, $200, 400 block Vine Street