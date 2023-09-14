Reports September 13

Sep. 13—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.

September 11, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- B&S Elkton Road, Elkton Road/Thach Road, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive, 17000 block Cross Key Road, 13000 block Shelly Drive, Little Elk Road/US Hwy 72, 19000 block AL Hwy 127, 26000 block Branch Road

Animal related/livestock- 11000 block Shaw Road, Holt Springer/Davis Road, 26000 block 2nd Street (Ardmore), 10000 block Paradise Shores, 33000 block AL Hwy 99, 23000 block Clearmont Drive, 26000 block 2nd Street (Ardmore), 16000 block Glaze Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 20000 block Looney Road

Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 31/Calhoun Community College

Road hazard/debris- New Cut Road/AL Hwy 99

Assault- 27000 block AL Hwy 99

Theft- 1000 block US Hwy 31, 19000 block Moyers Road

Criminal trespass- 26000 block Pine Drive

Alarm- 11000 block Page Road, 7000 block Blue Springs Drive

Warrant- Decatur Jail, Horry County, South Carolina, 17000 block East Limestone Road, 100 block Elm Street, US Hwy 72/US Hwy 31, Elgin Crossroads

Nuisance/loud music- Lukers Way

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—possession of controlled substance

—third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499, obstruction of governmental operations, possession of controlled substance

—parole violation

—attempt to elude by any means, possession of controlled substance

—attempting to elude a police officer

—non-support- parent

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

—disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, second-degree assault

—operating vehicle with expired tag

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Athens- first-degree theft, green Carry On Cargo enclosed trailer, Aug. 28- Sept. 11, $6,000, 17000 block US Hwy 72

—Elkmont- first-degree theft, camo Big Bear Yamaha 2010 ATV, Sept. 1-11, $3,500, Water Plant Road

—Tanner- first-degree theft, green 2016 John Deere Gator, Sept. 7-11, $12,000, 19000 block Moyers Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—failure to appear: drivers license suspended, no insurance

—failure to appear- switched tag

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—second-degree theft of property, 4in. King Cobra 357 Magnum stainless, Sept. 11, $600, 1000 block Montreat

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.

—menacing, Sept. 11, 1200 block US Hwy 72

—possession of drug paraphernalia, two syringes, Sept. 11, 1000 block US Hwy 72