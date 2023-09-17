Reports September 16

Sep. 16—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

September 13, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Dairy Road, 12000 block Vanzille Lane, Ripley Road/Seven Mile Post Road, Coffman Road/Old Elkmont Road, Zehner Road/US Hwy 72, Zehner Road/Grubbs Road, Little Elk Road/US Hwy 72, 24000 block Elkton Road, 15000 block Thompson Lane

Animal related/livestock- US Hwy 31/Calhoun Community College, 13000 block Summerfield Drive, 30000 block AL Hwy 99, 22000 block Winged Foot Lane, 12000 block Cambridge Lane, 28000 block Ragsdale Creek Road, Snake Road/Finley Road, 100 block Elm Street, 26000 block Children Lane, 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road (2 calls), 13000 block Summerfield Drive

Fire (vehicle or structure)- I65 MM350

Reckless/drag racing- 11000 block Poplar Hill Lane, 100 block US Hwy 31/Hays Mill Road

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 100 block Elm Street

Disturbance- 26000 block Camden Ct., 19000 block Moyers Road

Harassment- 100 block Elm Street

Criminal trespass- 15000 block Zehner Road

Alarm- 25000 block Kingston Drive, 14000 block Eva Circle, 25000 block Elkton Road

Warrant- 28000 block SW Wall Street

September 14, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 26000 block Ashland Ridge Lane, 24000 block Thach Road, AL Hwy 99/Lydia Corey Road, 27000 block Nick Davis Road, 14000 block Mooresville Road, 28000 block AL Hwy 99, 16000 block Ennis Road, 6000 block Cherry Grove Road

Animal related/livestock- 13000 block Summerfield Drive, 13000 block Summerfield Drive, 23000 block Bibb Garrett Road, 13000 block Summerfield Drive, 19000 block Windsox Place, 14000 block Quinn Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 11000 block Stewart Road

Traffic accident- AL Hwy 99/Elm Street

Theft- 19000 block Duggar Road

Disturbance- 29000 block Thunderpaw Drive, 10000 block Paradise Shores

Unwanted guest- Narrow Lane

Harassment- 18000 block East Limestone Road, 28000 block Schrimsher Road

Criminal mischief- Cotton Belt Road/Hardaway Loop

Alarm- 25000 block Elkton Road, 27000 block Thach Road, 27000 block Grant Drive, 24000 block Blossom Lane

Warrant- Mason Island Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72

Discharging firearms- 19000 block George Washington Street, 14000 block Robinson Lane

Littering/dumping- 15000 block Lapington Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—driving under the influence (combined)

—tampering with physical evidence, public intoxication, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—public intoxication

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

—third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499

—first-degree criminal trespass

—first-degree possession of marijuana

—third-degree burglary- residence- force

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- unauthorized use of vehicle, 1995 red Chevy S10, Sept. 13, $4,000, 13000 block L&M Acres

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property

—fourth-degree theft of property

—bond revocation- first-degree criminal trespass

—public intoxication, disorderly conduct

—failure to appear- driving under the influence

—criminal mischief

—failure to appear: drivers license revoked, fail to yield right-of-way, no insurance

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—identity theft, Sept. 13, 14000 block Willow Rose Lane

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

—harassment, Sept. 14, 15000 block Arlington Road