Reports September 28
Sep. 28—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
September 26, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Ardmore Avenue/2nd Street, 27000 block Mooresville Road, Piney Chapel Road/Dugger Road, 21000 block Colwell Road, 25000 block Thach Road (2 calls), AL Hwy 99/Section Line Road, 25000 block Evans Avenue
Animal related/livestock- 19000 block Richter Road, 12000 block Lukers Way, 15000 block York Lane, East Limestone Road/Copeland Road, Rochelle Road, Huber Road @ walking trail, 28000 block Cedar Hill Road
Traffic accident- 100 block Clinton Street S
Reckless/drag racing- AL Hwy 99/Sugar Way, US Hwy 31/Sanderfer Road
Assault- 700 block W. Market Street
Theft- 28000 block AL Hwy 251, 28000 block Copeland Road
Burglary- 21000 block Pinebrook Drive
Disturbance- 12000 block Lukers Way, 27000 block New Bethel Road
Harassment- 15000 block Hardy Road
Warrant- 11000 block Stewart Road
SORNA compliance check- 9000 block Segers Road
Alarm- 22000 block Cagle Road, 14000 block Quinn Road, 15000 block US Hwy 72, 20000 block AL Hwy 127
Discharging firearms- 26000 block Harvest Road, 22000 block White Oak Way
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500
—possession of controlled substance
—third-degree domestic violence- reckless
—two counts possession of controlled substance
—third-degree forgery- counterfeiting, two counts first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—Ardmore- second-degree theft, copper tubes and wires, coils from air unit, Sept. 26, $1,600, 28000 block Lambert Road
—Athens- third-degree burglary, dry wall and base boards, Aug. 10- Sept. 26, $10,000, 21000 block Pinebrook Drive
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—third-degree criminal trespass, fourth-degree theft of property
—second-degree possession of marijuana
—failure to appear: no insurance, speeding
—failure to appear: no insurance
—driving under the influence
—driving under the influence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—theft of property- circulating fake money, $100, fake hundred dollar bill, Sept. 26, $100, 17000 block US Hwy 72
—fourth-degree theft of property, blue bike with "Jesse" written on the side, Sept. 26, $20, 700 block Westmoreland Avenue
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.
—unauthorized use of a vehicle, Nissan Altima, Sept. 26, $10,000, 500 block Garrett Drive
—unlawful possession of a controlled substance, red GMC Sierra 2500HD Pro 6.6L, three Kratom bottles, Sept. 27, 24000 block US Hwy 72