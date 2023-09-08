Reports September 7

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
Sep. 7—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

September 5, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- AL Hwy 99/Cabbage Ridge Road, Slate Road/New Garden Road, Brownsferry Road/McCormick Lane, Zehner Road/Evans Road

Animal related/livestock- 13000 block Dart Circle, 29000 block Glenrose Way, 27000 block Lester Road, 27000 block Gatlin Road, 13000 block L and M Acres Drive, 23000 block South Road, 12000 block Burgreen Road, 12000 block Elk River Mills Road, 21000 block Tillman Mill, 27000 block Ed Ray Road, 100 block Elm Street, 23000 block May Lane, Hwy 127/Happy Hollow, 24000 block Jacobs Drive, 23000 block Shipley Hollow Road

Traffic accident- 100 block S. Clinton Street

Reckless/drag racing- Edgewood Road/Sewell Road, AL Hwy 251/Copeland Road, Elkton Road/Piney Chapel Road

Theft- 19000 block Houston Lane, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Malone Road,16000 block Jones Road

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 27000 block McLemore Circle, 16000 block American Way

Disturbance- 18000 block Upland Tr., 19000 block East Limestone Road, 19000 block East Limestone Road

Harassment- 15000 block Section Line Road

Alarm- 23000 block Corrie Lane

Discharging firearms- 19000 block Houston Lane

Littering/dumping- 12000 block Henderson Lane

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—discharging firearms unoccupied

—manslaughter- reckless

—first-degree receiving stolen property

—second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, two counts third-degree burglary- no-force

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—possession of controlled substance

—first-degree receiving stolen property

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Athens- fourth-degree theft, car tag, Sept. 1-5, 16000 block Jones Road

—Lester- first-degree theft, 2021 white Toyota Corolla, July 19-August 2, $15,000, 29000 block Salem Minor Hill Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence

—failure to appear: third-degree criminal trespass, three counts disorderly conduct, two counts resisting arrest, two counts first-degree criminal trespass

—fourth-degree theft of property

—unlawful possession of controlled substance, public intoxication

—driving while suspended, speed

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.

—unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander, Sept. 5, $2,500, 600 block Hobbs Street

—third-degree criminal mischief, 2010 Mazda CX-9, Sept. 5, $100, 700 block 5th Avenue

