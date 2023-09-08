Reports September 7
Sep. 7—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
September 5, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- AL Hwy 99/Cabbage Ridge Road, Slate Road/New Garden Road, Brownsferry Road/McCormick Lane, Zehner Road/Evans Road
Animal related/livestock- 13000 block Dart Circle, 29000 block Glenrose Way, 27000 block Lester Road, 27000 block Gatlin Road, 13000 block L and M Acres Drive, 23000 block South Road, 12000 block Burgreen Road, 12000 block Elk River Mills Road, 21000 block Tillman Mill, 27000 block Ed Ray Road, 100 block Elm Street, 23000 block May Lane, Hwy 127/Happy Hollow, 24000 block Jacobs Drive, 23000 block Shipley Hollow Road
Traffic accident- 100 block S. Clinton Street
Reckless/drag racing- Edgewood Road/Sewell Road, AL Hwy 251/Copeland Road, Elkton Road/Piney Chapel Road
Theft- 19000 block Houston Lane, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Malone Road,16000 block Jones Road
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 27000 block McLemore Circle, 16000 block American Way
Disturbance- 18000 block Upland Tr., 19000 block East Limestone Road, 19000 block East Limestone Road
Harassment- 15000 block Section Line Road
Alarm- 23000 block Corrie Lane
Discharging firearms- 19000 block Houston Lane
Littering/dumping- 12000 block Henderson Lane
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—discharging firearms unoccupied
—manslaughter- reckless
—first-degree receiving stolen property
—second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, two counts third-degree burglary- no-force
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—possession of controlled substance
—first-degree receiving stolen property
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—Athens- fourth-degree theft, car tag, Sept. 1-5, 16000 block Jones Road
—Lester- first-degree theft, 2021 white Toyota Corolla, July 19-August 2, $15,000, 29000 block Salem Minor Hill Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence
—failure to appear: third-degree criminal trespass, three counts disorderly conduct, two counts resisting arrest, two counts first-degree criminal trespass
—fourth-degree theft of property
—unlawful possession of controlled substance, public intoxication
—driving while suspended, speed
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.
—unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander, Sept. 5, $2,500, 600 block Hobbs Street
—third-degree criminal mischief, 2010 Mazda CX-9, Sept. 5, $100, 700 block 5th Avenue