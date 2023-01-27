Reports of several airbags stolen, windows smashed, from cars in Braintree

Officials are warning the public after they say multiple vehicles were vandalized in the town of Braintree on Thursday morning.

Braintree Police say they’ve taken 9 reports from residents who claim their airbags were stolen right out of their cars.

All 9 victims had Honda CRV’s and all lived in the low end of Washington Street near Quincy, according to authorities. A few cars had their windows smashed to gain access to the airbags, police say.

Braintree officials are asking residents in the Washington Street area to check their home surveillance cameras to see if there was any suspicious activity in the early morning hours.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW