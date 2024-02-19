Reports: Shooter fires several shots along busy Clark County streets

Local police are investigating reports of shots fired in Springfield.

Around 3:45 p.m., Springfield police were dispatched to the area of South Yellow Springs Street and West Pleasant Main on reports of shots fired, according to a Springfield Police Sergeant.

>> Do you recognize him? Local police need help identifying armed robbery suspect

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis will have the latest information on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Marathon gas station, on 502 S. Yellow Springs Road was damaged by the gunfire, the sergeant said.

No one was injured in this shooting.

Police are currently searching for any potential suspects, the sergeant said.

We will continue to follow this story.