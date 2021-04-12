Multiple victims in reported shooting at Knoxville, Tennessee high school

  • Police attend a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville
  • The scene outside Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee
Police attend a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville
Dan Whitcomb
By Dan Whitcomb

(Reuters) -Police in Knoxville, Tennessee, said on Monday they were responding to reports of a shooting at a high school on the city's east side with at least several victims, including a police officer.

"Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time," Knoxville police said on Twitter.

Authorities did not say if the gunman had been taken into custody following the mid-afternoon shooting but the Knoxville News Sentinel reported that one person had been detained.

Local 10 News said that the Knoxville police officer who was wounded in the shooting was expected to survive.

"Knox County Schools is responding to a shooting that occurred this afternoon at Austin-East Magnet High School. We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible," Knoxville schools superintendent Bob Thomas said on Twitter.

"The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families," Thomas said.

Agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms were en route to the scene to assist other law enforcement agencies, the bureau's Nashville office said on Twitter.

10 News reported that the school had been placed under a "hard lockdown" and that parents were told to go to the back of the campus to pick up their children at a site on a nearby baseball field.

A string of mass shootings have unfolded across the United States since mid-March.

Last week a man opened fire at the cabinet-making plant in Texas where he worked, killing one person and wounding six others before he was taken into custody.

Eight people were slain at Atlanta-area spas, 10 people at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, and four people, including a 9-year-old boy at a real estate office in Orange, California.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb Additional reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta and Peter Szekely in New YorkEditing by Rosalba O'Brien and Grant McCool)

