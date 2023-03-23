Multiple squad cars from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department were seen outside Target in Palm Desert the afternoon of Thursday, March 23.

An incident at the Target in Palm Desert drew a major police response Thursday and blocked shoppers from entering the store for a while.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies at the scene declined to tell The Desert Sun what had happened, and sheriff's spokespeople did not return calls.

KESQ quoted the sheriff's department saying the store was evacuated after two shoppers got into a fight, one of whom said he had a gun. No one was shot, but a gun was found, KESQ reported.

Customers were later allowed back into the store.

A Target employee said no one from the store would comment.

Desert Sun staff are at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Gun scare inside Palm Desert Target causes evacuation