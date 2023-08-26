Reports of shots fired at Choctaw High School football game
Reports of shots fired at Choctaw High School football game
Reports of shots fired at Choctaw High School football game
Red rookie Spencer Steer seems to make a great catch ... but didn't.
Roku? Apple TV? Nope! The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is where it's at, and it's over 50% off.
Hang out with a bunch of monkeys, play baseball, and so much more.
“Trump legal brief” provides succinct daily updates on the criminal cases against the 45th president of the United States.
The demand to see Messi in America is only rising, with ticketing agencies reporting wild numbers for Saturday's Inter Miami-Red Bulls match in New York. Will Messi actually play?
Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso said the kiss from Luis Rubiales was not consensual.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30!
The member of Lapsus$, a group of hackers, was out on bail at the time.
No team has won three straight national titles since Minnesota in the 1930s.
Amazon is running a sale on several Intel-powered gaming laptops. One model of the budget-friendly Acer Nitro 5 has dropped to its lowest price ever, while you can save up to 40 percent on Razer Blade laptops.
Ohtani’s free agency will now have complications. That won’t stop a horde of eager suitors from offering hundreds of millions of dollars, but it might change the shape of the eventual deal.
Former President Donald Trump is back on Twitter (now X) more than two years after he was banned from the platform in the aftermath of the January 6th Capitol riot.
Extend the season with fan favorites and pro picks from Solo Stove, Coleman, Breeo and more.
Reviewers love how much difference the Ultra HD picture quality makes.
Make the most out of your next tailgate with these game-changing hacks The post Tips for making your next tailgate a success appeared first on In The Know.
Michigan will have a first-half head coach and a second-half head coach against UNLV.
As Amazon’s Prime Video gears up for its second year as the exclusive rights holder to NFL’s Thursday Night Football (TNF), the streaming service hopes to give fans a more enhanced viewing experience with a slew of new AI-driven features. During a demo with Prime Video executives, TechCrunch learned about the AI elements coming to TNF this season, as well as the first Black Friday NFL game and when viewers can expect HDR video quality.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
Michigan has taken incredible strides in the last two seasons. Can the Wolverines take the next step to the top of college football?
Though the real fun begins next week with Week 1, there are seven FBS vs. FBS games on the schedule for Saturday in what’s commonly now referred to as Week 0.