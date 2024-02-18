Reports of shots fired in Encanto: SDPD

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/ KUSI) — The San Diego Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired in San Diego’s Encanto neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to SDPD, a call came in at 10:35 a.m. alerting authorities to the area of 61st Street and Imperial Avenue. Responding officers did not find a suspect.

After further investigation, police said it appears someone shot rounds into the air following an apparent dispute between multiple people. No injuries were immediately reported.

There is no suspect description at this time, but SDPD said the individual who allegedly fired the weapon was last seen speeding away in an unknown vehicle.

This is not believed to be an active shooter situation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

