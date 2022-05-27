UPDATE: Shooting at Redding Grocery Outlet sends 1 person to hospital; man, 78, arrested

Update, 9:15 p.m.

A man taken to the hospital after someone shot him with a handgun inside the Grocery Outlet on Churn Creek Road is expected to survive, Redding police said Thursday night.

In a statement posted on the department's Facebook page, police identified the shooting suspect as Ronald Pember, 78, of Redding. He was booked into the Shasta County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm, police said.

Thursday's incident was reported to police at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said arriving officers entered the store and detained the suspect.

The statement said detectives learned that Pember and the victim got into an argument while both were shopping inside the store. Police did not say what led to the argument.

"The confrontation turned physical and Pember produced a handgun and shot the unarmed victim a single time. Following the shooting, the victim exited the store and Pember remained near the front entrance," according to police.

Redding police investigate a shooting inside the Grocery Outlet on Churn Creek Road on Thursday, May 26, 2022

Update, 2:30 p.m.

A man has been taken to the hospital after someone shot him with a handgun inside the Grocery Outlet on Churn Creek Road on Thursday afternoon.

Redding police Lt. Levi Solada said the shooter, a man, has been detained and is being questioned. Police are not certain if the two men knew each other or what prompted the shooting.

Redding police investigate a shooting inside the Grocery Outlet on Churn Creek Road on Thursday afternoon, May 26, 2022. Police said the shooting victim has been hospitalized and a man has been detained for questioning.

The identities of the two men have not been released.

The shooting was reported at 1:32 p.m., according to emergency dispatch reports. Police did not know the extent of the victim's injuries, and his condition was unknown.

"There is currently no danger to the public regarding this incident," police said in a post on the department's Facebook page.

Earlier on Thursday, police had come into contact with the victim. Solada said responding officers had received a report that the man had a gun. Officers found him off Hilltop Drive and questioned him before they let him go. They did not find a gun, Solada said.

Story continues

The Grocery Outlet is closed as police continue to investigate the shooting.

Original story

Police are responding to the Grocery Outlet off Churn Creek Road in Redding for reports of shots fired at the store.

Officers were dispatched to the store at 1:32 p.m., according to emergency dispatch reports.

Paramedics have told dispatchers that there is at least one gunshot victim.

Officers have relayed to dispatchers that they have one person in custody.

A Record Searchlight reporter is headed to the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

David Benda covers business, development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on Twitter @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-338-8323. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shooting at Redding Grocery Outlet sends 1 to hospital