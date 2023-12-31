Reports of shots fired in Sacramento County neighborhood, sheriff’s office says

(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said its investigating a shooting in Foothill Farms on Saturday.

Officials said there were reports of shots fired around 4:30 p.m. at the 4700 block of Greenholme Drive. One person was given CPR and transported to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said “one possible suspect” is detained.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.