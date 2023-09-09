Reports: Snake, Salmon canyons crawl with chukars

Sep. 8—Ask anyone who regularly visits the lower Salmon River gorge or the Snake River in Hells Canyon and they may well tell you this — it's a good year for chukars.

There are no agency surveys grounded in science indicating that. Instead, it's all anecdotal. But there is a great deal of alignment in those anecdotal reports.

"We don't have true numbers, just observations from people in the field," said J.J. Teare, regional supervisor for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at Lewiston. "It seems like broods are very large. Hopefully that will extend to lots of birds this year."

Teare pointed out it's common to see lots of chukars along the water in July and August. Many upland creeks, springs and seeps in the arid canyons have gone dry by mid-summer. So the birds spend more time on the rivers. Because they are so concentrated, it can make it look like populations are up.

"It's not how many birds we see, it's how big the broods are, and we are seeing eight to 10 chicks per adult, and that is really big," he said. "They are about three-quarters grown now. It's all first-clutch stuff."

Teare said citizen reports on quail seem to indicate they are doing well this year. Eric Crawford, a former conservation officer who now works for Trout Unlimited, said he has seen healthy numbers of gray partridge, or huns, on the Palouse.

Upland populations can undergo wild swings often dictated by winter and spring weather.

Winter, of course, is the toughest time of year for most species. The weather is harsh and food is scarce. But for newly hatched ground-nesting birds, spring can be a killer. A spate of wet and cold temperatures just after birds hatch can be deadly. But neither was the case this year.

"Winter was mild. Spring was pretty easy," Teare said.

Jana Ashling, regional wildlife manager for the department at Lewiston, said the agency is changing the way it keeps tabs on upland bird populations. For years, biologists and wildlife technicians conducted brood survey routes in which they would drive along farm roads just after dawn and count the number of birds they observed.

The agency built an annual report based on the surveys but frequently told hunters to take the information with a grain of salt. The survey technique was developed in the Midwest and was prefaced on birds leaving farm fields in the morning to shake off dew. Ashling said the dry north central Idaho climate doesn't really produce enough dew to reliably drive birds to seek open areas such as roads.

So the department is discontinuing the surveys and is hoping to develop an affordable and reliable way to survey chukar numbers instead. Some years ago, they used helicopters to count chukars. However, that technique was expensive, dangerous and relied on helicopter availability at a time of year they are often in high demand for firefighting. Biologists are working to develop a new method.

"It's going to probably take a couple of years to get that really figured out," Ashling said.

So anecdotal reports will have to do for a while.

