Reports: Snowstorm ramps up in Northeast after turning deadly in Midwest

A winter storm is gaining strength over the Midwest and will clobber the Northeast into Sunday with significant, widespread impacts.

A state of emergency has been declared in Pennsylvania and New Jersey ahead of the storm's arrival. This includes vehicle restrictions on highways across the states.

"Feet of snow, blizzard conditions, a significant build-up of ice, tree-breaking winds and plunging temperatures will close roads, cause flight cancellations and disrupt daily activities over a large part of the northeastern United States this weekend," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.



Major snowstorm pounds Midwest, Northeast

AP Photo/Garret Fischer

<i>A pup in Naperville, Ill., enjoyed the snow on Saturday, Jan. 19. (Instagram/murphy_thelabrador)</i>

<i>Pedestrians worked their way through packed sidewalks in Milwaukee, Wisc., on Jan. 19. (Instagram/414films)</i>

Snow coated roads and sidewalks in downtown Chicago on Saturday, Jan. 19.

At least two semi-trucks and a handful of other vehicles slid off roadways around Danforth, Ill., on Saturday, Jan. 19, local officials reported.

Visibility was severely poor in parts of eastern Illinois on Saturday afternoon amid a massive snowstorm.

While the storm may have caused travel chaos in Chicago, some animals made the most of it.

The Ohio Department of Transportation had thousands of crews on roads across the state as a major storm hit the region on Jan. 19.

Early morning snow made for difficult travel conditions around Chicago on Jan. 19.

A playful pup was barely visible in the heavy snow that blanketed Milwaukee, Wisc., on Jan. 19. (Instagram/chancegolden2018)

A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation road treatment truck pulls in to attach a plow at a storage facility in Franklin Park, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Weather forecasters are are predicting a heavy weekend snow storm across Pennsylvania and surrounding states.

A plow truck drove down a snow-covered stretch of Interstate 80 east of Des Moines, Iowa.

The snowstorm will be followed up by a blast of brutally cold air on Sunday night which could be dangerous for those left without power in the wake of the storm.

2:30 p.m. EST Saturday:

The commercial vehicle ban in Pennsylvania has been lifted from I-83, I-81 south of I-83, I-283, I-176, and the Turnpike from the New Jersey state line to the Carlisle exit.



#PAWinter Storm Update: At 2:30 p.m., the commercial vehicle ban was lifted from I-83, I-81 south of I-83, I-283, I-176, and the Turnpike from the New Jersey state line to the Carlisle exit. For full details → https://t.co/JbtAouDV73 CC: @GovernorTomWolf @ReadyPA @P_M_T_A pic.twitter.com/JoQxnWaSMg — PA Department of Transportation (@PennDOTNews) January 19, 2019

2:00 p.m. CST Saturday:

As of midnight on Friday, Missouri troopers have received the following calls:

53 calls for service

15 calls for stranded motorists

7 calls for non-injury crashes

Troopers are out working crashes and assisting stranded motorists. They ask if you see them or any emergency personnel on the side of the road, please slow down. Roadways are slick and you can easily lose control, putting them and yourself in danger.



Roadways are covered in St. Francois County as the snow continues to fall. Roadways are extremely slick and dangerous for travel. Stay at home if at all possible. pic.twitter.com/qossJGlD0I — MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) January 19, 2019

1:45 p.m. CST Saturday:

According to Minnesota officials, snowplows are struggling to make progress on some roads due to cold and windy conditions. As temperatures continue to fall roadways can quickly become icy making for dangerous road conditions.

To stay safe and allow plows to do their jobs safely, officials are urging people to keep off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

There are major traffic delays around Detroit, Michigan as well as Cleveland, Ohio.



12:30 p.m. CST Saturday:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a tractor trailer and bus ban beginning at 3 p.m. EST on the entire thruway system and most highways in New York. Governor Cuomo added in his statement that the ban does not apply to I-95 in Westchester and Bronx counties.

10:30 a.m. CST Saturday:

Traffic disruptions have spread throughout Arkansas as a result of the snowfall. In Jefferson County and Pulaski County, multiple lanes were blocked and exits closed due to accidents and recovery efforts. At least five accidents have been reported since 5:00 a.m. CST Saturday.

Accidents have also been reported in New York, as the State Department of Transportation is advising residents to stay off roads.



Saturday 11:35 a.m. Accident on I-81 northbound just past I-690 East (Syracuse) right lane closed. Remember #nysdot advises staying off the roads if at all possible for the duration of the storm. — NYSDOT (@NYSDOT) January 19, 2019

Flight cancellations have also racked up throughout the Midwest and Northeast.

Chicago O'Hare: 574 cancellations

Chicago Midway: 82 cancellations

John F Kennedy: 157 cancellations

LaGuardia: 41 cancellations

Toronto Pearson: 81 cancellations

Boston Logan: 168 cancellations

10:00 a.m. CST Saturday:

Isolated reports of power outages have emerged from Indianapolis and surrounding areas. The outages are being attributed to freezing rain.

In the Northeast, towns are preparing its residents to prepare for more outages and asking for help in reporting downed trees.



If you experience a power outage please contact @EversourceMA directly via 800-592-2000 or https://t.co/Mvsrr2WHMP



If you see a downed tree in the roadway or on a power line, contact @Hopkintonpolice at 508-497-3401. Or if you or somebody is in immediate danger - 911 — Hopkinton, MA (@HopkintonMA) January 19, 2019

8:00 a.m. CST Saturday:

Numerous reports across the Midwest of accidents involving snowplows have been reported. In Minnesota, four snow plows were hit by other vehicles, according to the state's Department of Transportation.

In Kansas City, a snowplow driver was killed in a rollover accident. The tragedy closed the southbound lanes of 69 Highway at 199th Road.

"If you have to travel during the storm, make sure you give plows and emergency vehicles wide access," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker said.

7:00 a.m. CST Saturday:

Updated snow totals across the Midwest:

9.2 inches near Swea City, Iowa

8.0 inches near Algonquin, Illinois

7.5 inches in Mundelein, Illinois

5.6 inches in Dubuque, Iowa

3.0 inches near Chicago's Midway Airport

5:50 a.m. CST Saturday:

Just over half of a foot of snow has reportedly accumulated in the northernmost reaches of Chicago. A couple more inches could fall before the snow tapers off later this morning.



Hazardous driving conditions out there this morning thanks to the heavy snow and gusty winds causing some drifting snow. Give yourself extra time to reach your destination if you need to travel this morning. https://t.co/8ddO5eK0m3 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) January 19, 2019

At this time, flight cancellations total nearly 450 at O'Hare in Chicago; nearly 200 at New York's John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia; and over 150 at Boston Logan.

5:00 a.m. CST Saturday:

Snow has now overtaken much of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan, and has also started falling across the northern tier of Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Roads will quickly become slick at the onset of snow this morning across Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York.



Snow is starting to fall in parts of northern Ohio. As of 4:45am, we have 418 crews out on the road across the state. That number will continue to climb as the storm moves in. Please give our plows plenty of room to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/SU5nmO962Y — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) January 19, 2019

2:00 a.m. CST Saturday:

Snow showers are tapering off across the Des Moines area, where 5.1 inches of snow has accumulated. In far northeastern Iowa, a weather spotter has reportedly measured nearly 9 inches of new snow.

The "rain-snow line", where precipitation changes over from rain to snow, is very sharp across central Illinois. While it is currently snowing in Springfield, rain is falling less than 30 miles away in Taylorville.

Where this line sets up will determine where the highest snow accumulation totals are through the Midwest.

Farther south, this system is sparking lines of strong thunderstorms. Tornado-warned storms are firing across central Louisiana, while pea-sized hail has been observed in Arkansas.



12:18 a.m. CST Saturday:

Heavy snow is currently pounding the Midwest, leading to slick roads and visibility of less than a mile across the region. Travel is slow and hazardous as a result.



Over 250 flights were canceled out of Chicago area airports on Friday. This trend is expected to continue on Saturday and extend to other major hubs such as Detroit, Philadelphia and New York on Saturday.



Snow is no stranger to Chicago and is expected to fall at O'Hare tonight. Our crews are standing by, ready to clear runways and keep airline operations running smoothly as possible. https://t.co/WKMHvwWaek — O'Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) January 19, 2019

8 p.m. CST Friday:

A general 6-12 inches of snow have fallen from southwestern Wisconsin through eastern South Dakota as snow streaks across the region.

Many roads are covered in snow including Interstate 80 in Iowa.



Snow will build into Chicago overnight with AccuWeather Meteorologists forecasting a storm total of 6-10 inches in the city by the time the snow ends on Saturday.

3:30 p.m CST Friday:

An airplane slid off the runway at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, forcing the airport to close for a time. No injuries have been reported, and crews are working to transport all passengers to the terminal.

Light, freezing drizzle and temperatures in the lower 20s F were reported at the airport around the time that the plane slid off the runway.

