Reports: Soon-to-be Florida Man Donald Trump would like an airport named in his honor

Howard Cohen

Ready to fly out of Donald J. Trump Airport in Palm Beach County?

Reports are circulating that the president, who is set to leave office on Jan. 20, has been asking aides and advisors what it takes to get an airport named in his honor, the Daily Beast reported.

Judd Deere, deputy White House press secretary, would not confirm to the Miami Herald whether these chats have taken place.

“Off record — we don’t comment on private conversations,” Deere said in an email Saturday.

But since Palm Beach International is just a few miles from Mar-a-Lago where Trump, his wife and son Barron are expected to live, it seems the most likely airport he’d eye for a renaming in his honor if that is what he wants.

Can’t rule out Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, either. Both are also not far from Trump family outings in his proposed adopted home base.

Melania Trump reportedly toured Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale recently as a potential school for the couple’s teenage son, Barron.

Daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner bought a $30 million Indian Creek Village plot of land in Miami-Dade County earlier in December.

Christian Ziegler, a top official with the Republican Party of Florida, suggested a Palm Beach International renaming to Trump International Airport. As such, it “would be the South Florida gateway for the former president’s adoring fans,” the Sun-Sentinel reported.

A spokeswoman for Palm Beach International told the Sun-Sentinel the airport hadn’t been approached about a name change.

South Florida could also figure as the location of a presidential library, reports say.

“We should absolutely be looking at Florida for a presidential library. It would be a fantastic economic generator,” Ziegler told the Sun-Sentinel.

The library may be easier to accomplish.

Getting an airport named for a president

To get an airport named after a president, “a local government has to be willing to entertain the notion,” according to The Points Guy.

It would help if the state is red.

Florida a conservative red state: check. The state’s 29 electoral votes went to Trump after he garnered more votes in Florida than President-elect Joe Biden.

The Palm Beach County Commission would have to take up the task to push for a renaming of its airport, WPLG reports.

Palm Beach went for Biden who received 56.1% of the popular vote in November’s presidential election, according to the state’s election results.

Biden won Miami-Dade with 53.4% and Broward with 64.6%.

Trump did carry the Florida Keys, though, with 53.5% of the popular vote, but Monroe’s little airport is not the international mega site Trump would likely favor.

Of course, none of this says a commission has to vote along election results lines.

As for the Big Guy, Trump’s not tweeting about airports or libraries just yet.

Airports from Washington to Clinton

If Trump should get an airport in the U.S. he’d join the ranks of 10 former presidents with named airports from both major parties.

These presidents include Abraham Lincoln (Springfield, Illinois), Theodore Roosevelt (Dickinson, North Dakota), Dwight Eisenhower (Wichita, Kansas), John F. Kennedy (New York), Gerald R. Ford (Grand Rapids, Michigan), George Washington and Ronald Reagan (sharing Virginia’s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport) and George H.W. Bush (Houston).

Also, in March 2012, Adams Field in Little Rock, Arkansas, was renamed Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

Jimmy Carter has a regional airport named for him in Georgia. Obama? Not yet.

