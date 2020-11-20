Reports Spotlight Need to Invest In Employees, Leadership and Customer Service

Arthur Zaczkiewicz and WWD Staff
·3 min read

As the retail industry readies for the peak of the holiday shopping season, two just-released surveys show that despite the impact of COVID-19, retailers have some powerful tools to help them succeed and build customer loyalty. This includes focusing on employee training and leadership development as well as improving customer service (especially for smaller-sized businesses).

Multimedia Plus, the training and communications technology firm, released a COVID-19 impact survey that measures the impact of the pandemic “on pressing retail and hospitality industry issues focused on technology, training and spending priorities,” the company said, adding that the methodology included polling 246 senior-level executives in the retail and hospitality sectors.

More from WWD

Multimedia Plus identified new employee training and communications as priorities as well as a demand for contactless payment solutions.

The survey showed that leadership development was a top priority for 24 percent of respondents, followed by safety with 22 percent, new operations training with 18 percent and product knowledge with 13 percent.

Authors of the report also noted that “fears of new closures weigh heavily” on those polled. “When asked their greatest concern going into the holiday season, an overwhelming 52 percent responded new pandemic closures,” the report stated.

In regard to staffing, 36.5 percent of respondents said recruiting sales associates was their biggest challenge. Scheduling was second with 17.6 percent. And when asked about 2021, 47.8 percent of respondents expect IT investments to remain the same as this year while 31 percent expect it to increase by 10 percent or more.

David Harouche, chief executive officer and chief technology officer of Multimedia Plus, said with the continued spread of COVID-19, “it’s not surprising that the executives being polled are most concerned about the prospects of new closures.”

“Right now, their focus has been to roll out new employee training and communications and for many contactless payments,” he added. “Looking forward to 2021, what’s most interesting is that for the majority their focus is shifting to developing their leaders and to continue to train on safety. When budgeting for 2021, the majority are either increasing or maintaining IT budgets.”

The report noted that retail leaders “must focus on the future using creative thinking to stay ahead of the curve for business growth, particularly in challenging times.”

“Leadership that is able to prioritize the safety of guests and associates, assess the resilience of the supply chain, and manage new work environments like remote teams, in addition to the ongoing challenges of businesses in normal times, will have a brighter future,” the report stated.

In a separate report by The Main Tab, a survey of small business retailers identified customer service and “curated luxury platform” as key business drivers. “Customer loyalty is a savior,” the authors of the report said. “An overwhelming 94 percent of small retailers are counting on customer loyalty and customer service for their business.”

The Main Tab also said wholesale marketplaces are playing a more important role this year, stating that 66 percent of retailers “have adapted wholesale marketplaces to centralize their discovery and buying journey.” The survey also revealed that 81 percent of retailers “adjusted their offerings at their store. Universally, at-home-goods had and continue to have large demand.”

The Main Tab offers independent retailers a business-to-business platform for product and assortment curations. Liseda Shelegu, founder of the company, said the survey “reinforces our understanding of the important role small businesses retailers play not only in their local areas, but as a driver of jobs and innovation.”

“Customer service is playing an essential role in helping independent businesses and the brands they sell to survive the global pandemic,” Shelegu said adding that her company is helping retailers create curated, online luxury marketplaces that can be “easily pivoted” based on market demands.

Latest Stories

  • Biden on suing the GSA: 'We haven't ruled it out'

    President-elect Joe Biden said Thursday that nothing is off the table when it comes to his transition team’s access to critical data on the coronavirus and national security that is being blocked by the Trump administration’s General Services Administration.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • Explosion at gas pipeline in Egypt's Sinai causes fire

    An explosion at a natural gas pipeline in Egypt's restive northern Sinai Peninsula caused a fire but little other damage and there were no casualties, a senior military official said. Gen. Mohamed Abdel Fadil Shousha, in charge of the northern part of the peninsula, said all the pipeline valves were promptly sealed off to control the fire that erupted after Thursday's blast. The Islamic State group posted a statement on its website claiming responsibility for the explosion.

  • Rudy Giuliani said someone should 'cut the head off' the Democrats while making a throat-slashing gesture on Fox News

    Trump's personal defence lawyer made the wild, baseless claim that an election company in Germany helped Biden cheat in the presidential election,

  • 'Too soon' to let Boeing 737 MAX fly again, say families of Lion Air crash victims

    Some of the relatives of victims of a fatal Boeing 737 MAX crash in Indonesia have slammed a decision by U.S. aviation authorities to allow the jets to return to the skies, saying the move comes too soon. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday lifted a flight ban on Boeing's 737 MAX imposed after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people within five months in 2018 and 2019. Two years after the plane operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea, killing all 189 on board, the tragedy is still raw.

  • Pence gives hopeful outlook on pandemic, but takes no questions

    Vice President Mike Pence threw every metaphor he had at the pandemic in the first public briefing of the coronavirus task force since the Nov. 3 election, but at the end he stalked out of the White House briefing room, ignoring shouted questions from the crowd of reporters.

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com U.S. executes 8th inmate this year, after Justice Barrett, other Supreme Court conservatives lift stay 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • South Carolina schedules execution but doesn't have drugs

    The state of South Carolina has scheduled what could be its first execution in nearly a decade, but corrections officials say they don't have any lethal injection drugs to carry it out. The State Supreme Court set a Dec. 4 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 55-year-old man who has spent 19 years on death row after he was convicted of killing a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg. The condemned man’s attorneys are seeking to stay the execution, citing the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic to those involved in the execution and its witnesses.

  • Biden says he will not pursue a national lockdown as part of his COVID-19 response: 'I am not going to shut down the economy, period'

    The notion of Biden shutting down the economy was a repeated talking point from President Donald Trump's campaign.

  • Bullying inquiry finds UK interior minister Patel broke rules: BBC

    An inquiry looking into allegations of bullying by Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel has concluded that she "unintentionally" broke the rules on ministers' behaviour, the BBC and other media reported on Thursday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked officials to carry out an inquiry to “establish the facts” in March after allegations were raised against the interior minister. It came after Philip Rutnam, Britain’s top official in the interior ministry, resigned saying he had become the "target of a vicious and orchestrated campaign against him" which, he alleged, Patel was involved in.

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • Azerbaijani leader hails handover of region ceded by Armenia

    Azerbaijan's president declared Friday that his forces have taken control of the Aghdam region, a territory ceded by Armenia in a cease-fire agreement that ended the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh. The truce, brokered by Russia last week, stipulated that Armenia hand over control of some areas its holds outside Nagorno-Karabakh’s borders to Azerbaijan. Aghdam is the first one to be turned over.

  • Biden admin's gun buybacks will be nothing more than gun confiscation: Colion Noir

    Gun rights activist Colion Noir reacts on ‘Fox & Friends’ to Biden’s gun control plan.

  • Joe Biden has picked his Treasury Secretary, but he won't say who it is yet. Here are 3 people reportedly in the running.

    The front-runners for the role of President-elect Joe Biden's Treasury Secretary reportedly include Lael Brainard, Roger Ferguson and Janet Yellen.

  • Will Trump and Fox News turn from allies to enemies?

    Is the nation's most influential news network primed to be added to President Trump's long list of adversaries?

  • US hits Iran with new sanctions as Pompeo defends strategy

    The United States hit Iran with new sanctions on Wednesday, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the case that undoing the actions of the Trump administration would be foolish and dangerous. The Treasury and State departments announced they had targeted a leading Iranian charity and numerous of its affiliates for human rights violations. At the same time, Pompeo released a statement titled “The Importance of Sanctions on Iran,” which argued that the Trump administration's moves against Iran made the world safer and should not be reversed.

  • Progressive groups warn Biden that giving White House roles to anyone with Google ties, including its former CEO Eric Schmidt, would 'alienate' the nation

    The 14 progressive groups told Biden they "want to ensure that the internet isn't dominated by a handful of corporations," such as Google.

  • Trump election campaign asks judge to declare him winner in Pennsylvania

    In a court filing, the campaign asked U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann to considering issuing an order that "the results of the 2020 presidential general election are defective and providing for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to choose Pennsylvania’s electors." The request was part of a larger bid by the campaign to amend a Nov. 9 lawsuit challenging the outcome in Pennsylvania.