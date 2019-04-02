Reports suggest upcoming Apple iPhone models will have OLED screens, new sizes, bigger batteries

As reported by Digitimes and CNBC, the 2020 iPhones will all have OLED displays in three new sizes from 5.42-inches to 6.67-inches while this year's upcoming lineup will use more powerful batteries with two-way wireless charging.

Digitimes reported on Tuesday that Apple will allegedly release a trio of OLED-based iPhones next year that will measure in at 5.42-, 6.06-, and 6.67-inches, a range that spans wider than the company's current flagship devices. In fact, the largest of next year's models will be nearly 0.6 inches bigger than the XS Max, while the smallest model will be about the same size as the 8 Plus.

Digitimes sources further stated that the 5.42-inch model will come with either Samsung's Y-Octa or LG's TOE touch technology, both of which could provide the phone with a thinner display.

Meanwhile on Monday, CNBC reported that this year's iPhone lineup could have "significantly more battery capacity," according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He expects that the 2019 devices will look similar to the 2018 lineup at 5.8-, 6.5-, and 6.1-inches in size except with battery capacities increasing by 10-15%, 20-25%, and 0-5%.

These batteries are likely to support two-way wireless charging (both Samsung's and Huawei's latest flagships have this feature), meaning that the phone can be charged wirelessly while also having the ability to charge other devices wirelessly like the AirPods or an Apple Watch, for example.

If Apple continues to follow the release strategy that it's been using since the first iPhone was launched, we can expect to see the 2019 iPhones in September of 2019, and the 2020 iPhones in September of 2020.