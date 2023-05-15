Reports: Suspect apprehended in kidnapping, killing of Detroit nurse

A suspect in the kidnapping and killing of a Detroit nurse has been apprehended, multiple news outlets reported Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Detroit police warned the community Saturday that a suspect believed to be armed and dangerous, Jamere Miller, 36, was wanted in the nurse's kidnapping, but officials would not comment on the case Monday ahead of a planned 4 p.m. news conference. WWJ, WDIV, and the Detroit News each reported the arrest Monday without naming sources.

We are looking for Jamere Miller, a 36-year-old male, in connection with the kidnapping of Patrice Wilson, a female, which occurred today in the 4200 block of St. Antoine at approximately 7:40 a.m. pic.twitter.com/lM4EaSLzni — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) May 13, 2023

Patrice Wilson, 29, was kidnapped while leaving her job at the Detroit Medical Center on Saturday morning, police said Sunday. A man abducted Wilson in the DMC parking area, entering her vehicle and forcing her to leave, police said. The vehicle then traveled south toward Interstate 75 and Mack Avenue in a black 2020 Lincoln Nautilus.

Photo of kidnapping victim Patrice Wilson, 29-year-old Detroit Medical Center nurse.

Miller was last seen wearing a blonde wig as he fled the kidnapping scene with the victim, police said.

WDIV-TV (Channel 4) reported that Wilson's body was found Sunday morning in an SUV parked at an apartment complex in Novi with a gunshot wound.

"It is with deep sadness that we offer heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and DMC colleagues of cherished nurse leader Patrice Wilson, as well as Patrice’s mother, another dedicated DMC team member," the hospital said in a statement.

"Patrice was not just a co-worker but a loving friend to many at the DMC."

