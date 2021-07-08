Reports: Taliban seize key Afghan border crossing with Iran

HAMED SARFARAZI and RAHIM FAIEZ
·3 min read

HERAT, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Thursday seized another key Afghan border crossings, this time with Iran, according to an Afghan official and Iranian media. The seizure is part of a Taliban surge as American troops complete their pullout from Afghanistan.

It was the third border crossing the insurgents have taken in the past week, after previously seizing crossings with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The Taliban wins have caused some countries to close their consulates in the region, while Tajikistan has called up reservists to reinforce that country's southern border with Afghanistan.

An Afghan official said the Taliban on Thursday took control the Islam Qala crossing point in western Herat province. The official, who is in Herat, spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release the information to reporters.

Afghan soldiers in the border area of Islam Qala — a major transit route between Afghanistan and Iran — fled from their positions, crossing into Iran for refuge, Iranian media reported. The crossing is around 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of the city of Herat, the provincial capital.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted to confirm the taking of Islam Qala and said that Taliban fighters entered the Islam Qala town itself, and were greeted warmly by the local residents. Mujahid also posted a video purporting to show Taliban riding on the back of trucks in Islam Qala and shooting off into the air in celebration as a crowd of men cheered on.

Afghanistan has seen a Taliban surge as the American and NATO pullout stepped up over the past few months. On Tuesday, the U.S. Central Command said 90% of the withdrawal of U.S. troops and equipment from Afghanistan is complete. The U.S. says the last troops will be gone by August.

On Sunday, the Taliban seized control of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan.

Since mid-April, when President Joe Biden announced the end to Afghanistan’s “forever war,” the Taliban have made strides throughout the country.

But their most significant gains have been in the north, a traditional stronghold of the U.S.-allied warlords who helped defeat the Taliban in 2001. In Badakhshan province, many districts fell without a fight. The consulates of Turkey and Russia have reportedly closed in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of northern Balkh province, and Afghanistan’s fourth-largest city.

The Taliban now control roughly a third of all 421 districts and district centers in Afghanistan. Their victories are also putting pressure on provincial cities and taking away government control of key transportation routes.

Islam Qala made headlines in February, when a massive fire erupted following an explosion of a fuel tanker. At least 20 people were injured and hundreds of trucks lined up at the crossing carrying natural gas and fuel were engulfed in the blaze. It took firefighters from both countries three days to put out. There was no suggestion of Taliban involvement in the explosion.

___

Faiez reported from Kabul, Afghanistan. Associated Press writer Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Iran hosts high-level Afghan peace talks as fighting surges

    Iran on Wednesday hosted the first significant talks in months between the Taliban and Afghan government representatives — a previously unannounced meeting that comes as the U.S. completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan and districts increasingly fall to the Taliban across the country. The high-level peace talks between the warring Afghan sides follow months-old discussions in Qatar that have been stalled by a diplomatic stalemate and escalating violence.

  • The Taliban was reportedly surprised by its sudden surge of success in Afghanistan

    The Taliban was reportedly surprised by its sudden surge of success in Afghanistan

  • Hundreds of Afghan servicemen flown back from Tajikistan - Tajik security source

    Almost 300 Afghan servicemen who crossed the border into Tajikistan while retreating from Taliban militants were flown home in the early hours of Wednesday, a Tajik security source told Reuters. Hundreds of Afghan security personnel retreated across the Tajik-Afghan border this month in response to Taliban advances in northern Afghanistan, underlining a rapidly deteriorating situation as foreign troops near a complete withdrawal after 20 years of war and with peace negotiations stalled. A Tajik security source said the Kabul government had sent several planes to the Kulob airport which departed overnight with 280 servicemen on board.

  • Biden with few options to stabilize Haiti in wake of slaying

    The last time Haiti was thrust into turmoil by assassination was 1915, when an angry group of rebels raided the French Embassy and beat to death President Vilbrun Guillaume Sam, ushering in weeks of chaos that triggered a nearly two-decade U.S. military intervention. With the era of gunboat diplomacy long over, the U.S. is unlikely to deploy troops in the aftermath of the brazen slaying Wednesday of President Jovenel Moïse in an overnight raid at his home. “This will get the U.S.' full attention and that's already a big deal,” said Amy Wilentz, the author of multiple books on Haiti.

  • Dancing His Way Onto Hollywood’s Walk of Fame: Nigel Lythgoe Reflects on Storied Career

    Strip away the millions, the titles, the credits, and what’s left is a dancer. Nigel Lythgoe, executive producer of “American Idol” and “So You Think You Can Dance,” Officer of the British Empire and philanthropist, remains, at his essence, a hoofer. Lythgoe feels the music and needs nothing more than the rhythm and a floor […]

  • These Menswear Rental Programs Are Changing How Guys Dress

    Rentals—they're not just for prom anymore.

  • Role reversal: Dog bites K-9 as SC officers investigate shooting

    K-9 Conley suffered puncture wounds to his leg but will be able to return to work at the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office

  • Haiti's future uncertain after brazen slaying of president

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An already struggling and chaotic Haiti stumbled into an uncertain future Thursday after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, followed by a gunfight in which authorities said police killed seven suspects, detained six others and freed three officers being held hostage. Officials pledged to find all those responsible for the pre-dawn raid on Moïse’s home early Wednesday in which the president was shot to death and his wife, Martine, critically wounded. “The pursuit of the mercenaries continues,” Léon Charles, director of Haiti’s National Police, said Wednesday night in announcing the arrest of suspects.

  • Johnson confirms most British troops have left Afghanistan

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Thursday that most British troops have left Afghanistan, almost 20 years after the U.K. and other Western countries sent troops into the country to engage in what they described as a “war on terror.” Johnson stressed that the threat posed by al-Qaida to the U.K. has substantially diminished, but he sidestepped questions about whether the hasty military exodus by his country and its NATO allies risks undoing the work of nearly two decades or leaves Afghanistan vulnerable to the Taliban, who have made rapid advances in many northern districts.

  • Africa’s last kingdom is using modern methods to silence dissent

    With the internet shut down and under the cover of darkness, government forces went after protestors in Africa’s last absolute kingdom of Eswatini.

  • Taliban Try to Polish Their Image as They Push for Victory

    KABUL, Afghanistan — In June, when the Taliban took the district of Imam Sahib in Afghanistan’s north, the insurgent commander who now ruled the area had a message for his new constituents, including some government employees: Keep working, open your shops and keep the city clean. The water was turned back on, the power grid was repaired, garbage trucks collected trash and a government vehicle’s flat tire was mended — all under the Taliban’s direction. Imam Sahib is one of dozens of districts ca

  • 2021 MLB All-Star Game: It 'sucks' not playing in ASG, but Bryce Harper would have skipped it this year anyway

    While Bryce Harper said it "sucks" not being an All-Star, the Phillies' prized rightfielder admitted he wouldn't have attended the festivities in Denver had he made the game. By Jim Salisbury

  • South Africa's Jacob Zuma: From freedom fighter to president to jail

    Jacob Zuma achieves political ignominy as the first former president of South Africa to be jailed.

  • What the OPEC standoff means for oil prices and financial markets

    A standoff between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates has investors again questioning the future of the OPEC, while weighing implications for crude and other markets. Here's a rundown of what's happening.

  • House Call: Meet My Travel Crew

    Travel gear that doesn't sacrifice design for function Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • California braces for dangerously high temperatures in new heatwave

    Temperatures could reach 115F in the Central Valley and 120F in desert areas like Palm Springs People sit inside a cooling booth at the Shasta district fair during a heatwave in Anderson, California, on 26 June 2021. Photograph: Bloomberg/Getty Images A new heatwave is predicted to bring dangerously hot weather to California’s inland regions this week, as relentlessly high temperatures continue to torment the west coast. Meteorologists are warning residents to prepare for “potentially record-bre

  • Democrats to invest $25 million in voter education

    The Democratic party will invest $25 million in voter registration and education efforts, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will announce on Thursday, as the Biden administration tries to combat restrictive rules passed by Republican-led legislatures in some states. Harris, who was assigned by the president to lead the administration's efforts on voting rights, will make the announcement at her alma mater, the historically Black Howard University. "This campaign is grounded in the firm belief that everyone’s vote matters," Harris will say, according to remarks provided by the White House.

  • Philippines' Duterte ponders play for power as political exit looms

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte might be barred from a second term in office, but don't be surprised if he's still running the country after a presidential election next year. The popular Duterte gave the strongest hint yet that he might seek the vice presidency, saying on Wednesday that he was "sold to the idea" and thinking seriously about running for the largely ceremonial number two post. For Christian Monsod, a lawyer and one of the framers of the 1987 constitution, Duterte's real intent is clear.

  • One of China's wandering elephants is returned to reserve

    One member of a group of elephants that left a nature reserve and wandered close to cities in China's southwest has been tranquilized and returned to the reserve after leaving the herd. The elephants attracted nationwide attention after they left the reserve in Yunnan province last year and walked more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) north. A lone male elephant that left the herd more than a month ago was captured Wednesday near the city of Yuxi and sent back to the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, about 280 kilometers (175 miles) away, according to the government.

  • America’s unceremonious departure from its last base in Afghanistan leaves Afghans smarting

    STEALTH EXIT: In the end, the last U.S. forces slipped away in the night, leaving local Afghan commanders to discover upon waking up Friday morning that the Americans had left the sprawling Bagram Air Base without so much as a goodbye.