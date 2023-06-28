Reports of teen with a gun led to lockdown at Shadle Aquatic Center Monday; pool reopens Wednesday

Jun. 27—The Shadle Aquatic Center was placed under lockdown Monday afternoon and remained closed Tuesday due to unverified reports of a threatening group of teenagers with a firearm, parks and law enforcement officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

"Out of an abundance of caution, working with the police department and operations staff, we decided it would be best to take today off," said Parks Director Garrett Jones.

The pool is expected to resume normal operations Wednesday, though with additional staff and supervisors on site, Jones said.

Police received a call around 3:30 p.m. Monday of a group of teenagers, including one allegedly carrying a gun, harassing people in the pool area and making threats, said police department spokeswoman Julie Humphreys. A pool employee initiated a lockdown, bringing everyone inside as police responded, Humphreys said. There was also reportedly a related incident earlier in the day involving the nearby library, Jones said.

No firearm was located and no arrests have been made, though officers continue to investigate, Humphreys added.