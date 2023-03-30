Reports: Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury, arrest pending

Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 25, 2023, while en route to West Palm Beach, Fla. | Evan Vucci, Associated Press

A Manhattan grand jury voted Thursday to indict former president Donald Trump, per the New York Times’ reporting.

Although it won’t ban Trump from running for president in 2024, this will mark the first time in history a former president of the United States of America is formally charged with a crime.

Details of the sealed indictment are not known but are expected to be read publicly when Trump surrenders to New York authorities. The Times said it anticipates the indictment to be announced publicly in coming days.

The grand jury met for weeks, its deliberations shrouded in secrecy as it contemplated potential charges against Trump. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was widely reported to be pursuing charges related to hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels by Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing despite Cohen reportedly testifying that he directed him to make the payment. Trump has also denied having an affair with Daniels.

But Cohen’s former attorney, Robert Costello, said he testified to the grand jury that Cohen is a “totally unreliable” witness, according to NBC New York.

Unlike a criminal trial jury, a grand jury only needs a majority of members to recommend pressing charges. It is not known what the vote total was.

Bragg’s office is expected to negotiate surrender terms with Trump’s attorneys before he shows up in court to be arraigned.