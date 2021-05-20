Reports: Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg under criminal tax investigation

The New York attorney general's office has begun a criminal tax investigation into Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, CNN first reported Wednesday.

Why it matters: Weisselberg has not been accused of any wrongdoing, but investigators are pushing for him to cooperate with them in their investigation into former President Trump's organization, per CNN and the New York Times.

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) announced on Tuesday a criminal investigation into the Trump Organization, working with the Manhattan district attorney's office while also keeping its civil inquiry into the company's financial records.

The investigation is looking into potential bank, tax and insurance fraud.

The big picture: Investigators from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office last month reportedly seized financial records from Jennifer Weisselberg, the former daughter-in-law of Allen Weisselberg.

Investigators for James are looking at "whether taxes were paid on fringe benefits" from Trump gave him, "including cars and tens of thousands of dollars in private school tuition for at least one of Mr. Weisselberg's grandchildren," the Times reports.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance's office is examining the CFO's Trump Organization role, personal finances and benefits allegedly given to his son Barry Weisselberg, who is also a Trump Organization employee, according to CNN.

What they're saying: James' office declined to comment and representatives for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. Trump said earlier Wednesday that the investigation "is in desperate search of a crime."

"These investigations have also been going on for years with members and associates of the Trump Organization being viciously attacked, harassed, and threatened, in order to say anything bad about the 45th President of the United States."

