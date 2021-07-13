Reports: Trump Organization removes indicted CFO as officer of several subsidiaries

Allen Weisselberg, longtime chief of financial operations for the Trump Organization, has been removed as an officer at some of the company's subsidiaries, according to reports.

Weisselberg's removal comes after prosecutors recently accused him and the Trump Organization of a 15-year tax-fraud scheme. The ex-CFO was head of multiple entities of the company belonging to former President Donald Trump.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the removals.

Weisselberg was terminated last week as director at Trump International Golf Club Scotland Limited, which is tied to Trump's Scotland golf course, the Journal reported as one example.

Weisselberg, who has worked for the Trump family since 1973, is expected to remain with the company despite changes in duties and title, according to the Journal.

The Trump Organization and Weisselberg were charged in a 15-count indictment alleging criminal tax fraud, conspiracy and falsifying business records.

The case was among the first criminal charges resulting from a multiyear investigation into Trump's business dealings by the Manhattan district attorney’s office in tandem with the New York attorney general’s office.

Among Weisselberg's charges are grand larceny for failing to pay taxes on $1.7 million in fringe benefits from the company, including a Mercedes-Benz for his wife, a rent-free apartment in Manhattan's Upper West Side for his son's family and private school tuition for his grandchildren. Prosecutors also allege the former CFO accepted thousands in federal and state tax refunds that he was not entitled to receive. The grand larceny charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Both the Trump Organization and Weisselberg have pleaded not guilty.

Florida Department of State business records once listed Weisselberg as treasurer, director, vice president and secretary of Trump Payroll Corp., another company facing charges in the same criminal case. Run by Trump Organization employees, Trump Payroll processes payroll for company staff, according to an indictment in the Supreme Court of the State of New York.

According to records filed last week, Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is now listed as executive vice president, secretary, director, treasurer and vice president of Trump Payroll. Son Eric Trump is also credited as president, chairman and director on the records, the Journal reported.

Donald Trump Jr. also signed amended filings removing Weisselberg as vice president, treasurer and secretary of holding company DJT Holdings Managing Member LLC and DT Marks Jupiter LLC, which is apparently tied to Trump's golf club in Jupiter, Florida, according to the Journal.

