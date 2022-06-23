Reports: Turkey thwarts attack ahead of visit by Israeli FM

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SUZAN FRASER
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Yair Lapid
    Alternate Prime Minister of Israel
  • Naftali Bennett
    Prime Minister of Israel

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities have detained five Iranians suspected of planning attacks on Israelis ahead of Thursday's visit to Turkey by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Turkish media reports said.

Lapid arrived in Turkey on Thursday for talks with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu as the two countries press ahead with efforts to repair ties that have been strained over Turkey’s strong support for the Palestinians.

They were also expected to discuss a recent warning issued by Israel calling on its citizens to avoid travel to Turkey and urging Israelis in Turkey to leave immediately. The warning said Israeli citizens could be targets of Iranian attacks.

The warning angered Turkey, whose economy depends on tourism to a large extent. Ankara responded by issuing a statement that said Turkey was a safe country.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has since said that a joint operation with Turkey succeeded in thwarting several attacks and resulted in the arrest of several suspected operatives on Turkish soil in recent days.

Hurriyet newspaper reported on Thursday that Turkish authorities detained five Iranian nationals on Wednesday suspected of involvement in an alleged plot to assassinate Israeli citizens in Istanbul. Police seized two pistols and two silencers in searches conducted in houses and hotels where the suspects were staying, according to the report.

Lapid’s visit comes amid political turmoil in Israel, where Bennett’s fragile, year-old government decided this week to dissolve parliament, triggering new elections which are set to take place in the fall. Under the agreement that forged Bennett’s coalition government, Lapid is expected in the coming days to become caretaker prime minister until a new government is cobbled together after the elections.

The developments deepen a political crisis in Israel, which has held four elections since 2019, each largely a referendum over former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rule. Netanyahu hopes to return to power in the upcoming vote, but polls show that as in previous rounds it will unlikely produce a clear winner.

Turkey, beset by economic troubles, has been trying to end its international isolation by normalizing ties with several countries in the Mideast, including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Turkey and Israel were once close allies, but relations grew tense under Erdogan, who is a vocal critic of Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians. Turkey’s embrace of the Islamic militant group Hamas, has angered Israel.

The countries withdrew their ambassadors in 2010 after Israeli forces stormed a humanitarian flotilla bound for Gaza, which has been under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since Hamas seized power there in 2007.

Nine Turkish activists were killed. Israel apologized to Turkey for the deaths under a U.S.-brokered agreement, but reconciliation efforts stalled.

Turkey recalled its ambassador in 2018 after the United States recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, prompting Israel to respond in kind. The two countries have not reappointed their ambassadors.

The latest rapprochement has been led by Israel’s mostly ceremonial president, Isaac Herzog, who has held several telephone calls with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and visited Turkey in March, becoming the first Israeli leader to do so in 14 years. Cavusoglu visited Israel last month. It was first official visit to Israel by a Turkish official in 15 years.

__

Tia Goldenberg in Tel Aviv, Israel, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai as pressure grows

    A sleek $156 million superyacht belonging to a sanctioned Russian oligarch and parliamentarian is now docked in Dubai, the latest reminder of how the skyscraper-studded sheikhdom has become a haven for Russian money amid Moscow's war on Ukraine. The 98-meter (324-foot) Madame Gu, which has a helicopter pad, gym, beach club and elevator, remained moored off Dubai's Port Rashid on Thursday in what has become a test for the close partnership between the United States and United Arab Emirates.

  • 77 years after battle's end, Okinawa wants US base reduced

    Okinawa marked the 77th anniversary Thursday of the end of one of the bloodiest battles of World War II, with the governor calling for a further reduction of the U.S. military presence there as local fears grow that the southern Japanese islands will become embroiled in regional military tension. The Battle of Okinawa killed about 200,000 people, nearly half of them Okinawan residents. Japan's wartime military, in an attempt to delay a U.S. landing on the main islands, essentially sacrificed the local population.

  • NATO Member Estonia Says It’s Targeted by Russian Missile Simulations

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is currently conducting military exercises with simulated missile attacks against Estonia, the Baltic nation said, warning of escalating tensions between a Moscow and a front-line NATO member.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk

  • U.K. Captives Told ‘Time Is Running Out’ to Stop Death by Firing Squad

    Supreme Court of Donetsk People's Republic/Handout via ReutersA British man sentenced to death by Russian proxies in occupied Ukraine has informed his family his execution is set to go ahead and “time is running out” to stop it.“Aiden was extremely upset when he called his mother this morning. The bottom line is Aiden has said the DPR has told him nobody from the U.K. has made contact, and that he will be executed,” Pamela Hall, the grandmother of Aiden Aslin, told the BBC on Wednesday.Aslin was

  • European Parliament passes resolution to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova

    The European Parliament on June 23 passed a resolution in support of granting the EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications, or Stratcom, reported on the Telegram messenger.

  • Lithuania: We're ready if Russia cuts us out of common power grid over Kaliningrad disruptions

    Lithuania will be prepared if Russia disconnects it from the regional power grid in retaliation for blocking rail shipments of some Russian goods to Moscow's Kaliningrad exclave, but no military confrontation is expected, its president told Reuters. He spoke after the Kremlin warned Lithuania on Tuesday that Moscow would respond to the ban on the transit of goods sanctioned by the EU to Kaliningrad in such a way that citizens of the Baltic state would feel the pain. With relations between Moscow and the West at a half-century low over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Lithuania banned the transit of goods sanctioned by the European Union across its territory to and from Kaliningrad, citing EU sanction rules.

  • Germany triggers gas alarm stage, accuses Russia of 'economic attack'

    Germany triggered the "alarm stage" of its emergency gas plan on Thursday in response to falling Russian supplies but stopped short of allowing utilities to pass on soaring energy costs to customers in Europe's largest economy. The measure is the latest escalation in a standoff between Europe and Moscow since the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has exposed the bloc's dependence on Russian gas supplies and sparked a frantic search for alternative energy sources. Lower gas flows sparked warnings this week that Germany could fall into recession if Russian supplies halted altogether.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces hit another Russian Pantsir surface-to-air system on Zmiinyi (Snake) Island Pivden [South] Operational Command

    OLHA HLUSCHENKO - THURSDAY, 23 JUNE 2022, 02:50 A military operation is underway on Zmiinyi (Snake) Island to defeat Russian forces and destroy their equipment. Source: Pivden [South] Operational Command Quote: "A military operation is underway to defeat the enemy's forces and destroy their equipment on Zmiinyi Island.

  • Russian forces achieve partial success in Lysychansk area, but efforts to seize Donetsk Oblast still unsuccessful

    Russian invasion forces have been able to advance towards Lysychansk by about five kilometers over the past three days, the UK Ministry of Defense said in one of its regular posts on Twitter on June 23.

  • Frustration grows in Ukraine as casualties spike and Russia takes more territory

    Amid Russian advances and spiking Ukrainian casualty anger and frustration over the handling of the war is swelling among military families.

  • Iraq parliament swears in new members after walkout of 73

    Iraq’s Parliament swore in new lawmakers on Thursday, replacing 73 legislators who resigned collectively earlier this month amid a prolonged political impasse over the formation of the country's next government. The walkout by followers of Iraq’s most influential Shiite politician, Muqtada al-Sadr, threw Iraq into further uncertainty, reshuffling the deck following the Oct. 10 elections, which gave the cleric the biggest bloc in Parliament. Although he emerged as a winner, al-Sadr was unable to cobble together a coalition that can form a majority government.

  • A jubilant Netanyahu looks to reclaim power as Israel heads toward 5th election in 4 years

    Israelis are preparing for their fifth election in less than four years. But one man seems jubilant at the prospect: Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

  • Balkan membership hopefuls leave EU summit empty handed

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -A summit of European Union and Balkan leaders failed on Thursday to break a deadlock over a stalled EU membership bid by North Macedonia and Albania, even as Ukraine was set to become an official candidate for membership. Separate from the Ukraine decision later on Thursday, the leaders of the six Balkan countries of Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia expressed disillusion that negotiations have not started or are stalled, years after being promised eventual EU membership.

  • Qatar to Demand EU Sign Long-Term LNG Deals If It Wants More Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar plans to insist on terms that will lock Europe Union countries in for two decades of liquefied natural gas purchases, a move that will complicate the bloc’s goal to cut emissions while also reducing its dependence on Russian fuel. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Cha

  • Donetsk region: Ukrainian aircraft strike Russian positions

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 23 JUNE 2022, 08:17 Strike groups of Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft and Su-24 bombers carried out several airstrikes on the Russians' positions in Donetsk Oblast on 22 June.

  • PEOPLE in 10: The News That Defined the Week PLUS Maya Rudolph & Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Join Us

    Elon Musk’s 18-year-old doesn’t "wish to be related" to him as she legally requests name & gender change, sources say Khloé Kardashian is dating, Olivia Rodrigo is "really serious" about boyfriend, Beyoncé drops new music, and Prince William turns 40

  • Iran orders US to pay compensation for slain nuke scientists

    A court in Iran on Thursday ordered the United States government to pay over $4 billion to the families of Iranian nuclear scientists who have been killed in targeted attacks in recent years, state-run media reported. The largely symbolic ruling underscores the escalating tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program, with negotiations to restore the tattered atomic accord at a standstill. Although Tehran has blamed Israel in the past for slayings targeting Iranian nuclear scientists since a decade ago, Iran did not directly accuse its arch-foe Israel in its announcement.

  • IARP case timeline concerning Kansas Jayhawks updated with entries through March 30

    Is there anything significant in the latest updates on Kansas’ IARP case timeline? Well, there have at least been some additions.

  • Dubai Becomes New Switzerland for Traders of Russian Commodities

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders of Russian commodities are rushing to set up businesses in Dubai as Switzerland makes it increasingly challenging for them to deal with Moscow.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and T

  • FBI raids homes and new subpoenas issued as January 6 committee pushes back hearings over fresh evidence

    The select committee will push back hearings to examine new evidence