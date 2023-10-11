Reports: Turtleboy blogger arrested, charged with witness intimidation

Aiden T. Kearney, the Holden-based reporter behind the Turtleboy blog, has been arrested on witness intimidation charges, according to news outlets.

A post on the blog's Facebook page confirmed the arrest.

Kearney faces multiple counts of witness intimidation, according to WCVB-TV. He is due to be arraigned in Stoughton District Court.

In recent months, Kearney's blog has focused on the death in Canton of John O'Keefe, a Boston police officer. In January 2022, his body was found outside the house of a fellow officer. Prosecutors allege he was intentionally struck by a car driven by his girlfriend, Karen Read.

Kearney has written extensively about pretrial hearings in the case, voicing skepticism about the prosecutor's case.

Kearney is a former teacher, having taught at Shepherd Hill Regional High School in Dudley.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Turtleboy blogger Aiden Kearney charged with witness intimidation