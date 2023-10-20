Reports: Two American hostages released by Hamas

Hamas has reportedly released two US hostages who were abducted during the Palestinian militant group's deadly raid on Israel this month.

The mother and daughter were freed for "humanitarian reasons", Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of Hamas, said on Telegram.

The group did not name the hostages or say when or how they were released.

The Israeli government has said that more than 200 people are being held hostage in Gaza.

Twenty of the captives are under the age of 18, say the Israelis.

As many as 13 Americans are believed to be among the hostages, according to President Joe Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Hamas's military arm said it had released the mother and daughter "to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless".

US and Israeli officials have yet to confirm the claim of the released hostages.

Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October, killing more than 1,400 people. Since the raid, Palestinian officials say more than 4,000 people have been killed in Israeli air and artillery strikes on Gaza.