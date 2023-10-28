Reports: UAW reaches tentative deal with Stellantis to end strike

The United Auto Workers union has struck a tentative labor deal with car maker Stellantis, sources close to the negotiations confirmed Saturday. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The United Auto Workers union has struck a tentative labor deal with automaker Stellantis to end a six-week-old strike, according to multiple reports published Saturday.

The union had not made any announcement but several media outlets, including the Detroit Free Press and CNBC, confirmed the agreement, citing sources close to to the negotiations.

The deal, which has yet to be voted on or ratified, would end approximately six weeks of strike disruptions and leave General Motors as the lone member of the so-called "big three" American vehicle manufacturers without a contract in place with the union.

Amsterdam-based Stellanits produces 16 vehicle brands including Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Alfa Romeo. The company has around 300,000 employees across more than 130 countries.

If confirmed, the UAW's deal with Stellantis would follow Wednesday's announcement in which the union said it had reached a tentative deal with Ford, sending striking workers back to work after 40 days of picketing.

The deal with Ford calls for a 25% total wage increase across the life of the collective bargaining agreement.

At the time, analysts expected the deal would put more pressure on Stellantis in negotiation talks with the union.

Both sides previously failed to come to an agreement to avert a strike before a Sept. 14 deadline.

Ford confirmed earlier in the week the strike had cost the Detroit-based company roughly $1.3 billion. GM pegged its strike costs at approximately $800 million so far.

GM workers in Brazil walked off the job Monday to protest layoffs at factories in that country.