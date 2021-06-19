Reports: US student found killed in Russia, suspect arrested

·1 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports said searchers on Saturday found the body of an American student who went missing several days earlier and that a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The body of Catherine Serou, 34, was found in a wooded area near the city of Bor, 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Moscow, the reports said.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement that a woman’s body was found in Bor and that a suspect with a record of serious crimes had been arrested, but did not give names. The cause of death was not specified.

Local news reports said Serou was last seen on Tuesday after getting into a car. The newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda said she sent an email to her mother expressing alarm that “unknown people” were driving her.

Serou moved from California to Russia in 2019 to study law at a university in Nizhny Novgorod, a major city adjacent to Bor, news reports said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • As Iran veers right, ties with Gulf Arabs may hinge on nuclear pact

    Gulf Arab states are unlikely to be deterred from dialogue to improve ties with Iran after a hardline judge won the presidency but their talks with Tehran might become tougher, analysts said. Prospects for better relations between Muslim Shi'ite Iran and Sunni Gulf Arab monarchies could ultimately hinge on progress to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear accord with world powers, they said, after Ebrahim Raisi won Friday's election. The Iranian judge and cleric, who is subject to U.S. sanctions, takes office in August, while nuclear talks in Vienna under outgoing President Hassan Rouhani, a more pragmatic cleric, are ongoing.

  • What’s happened since the Murdaugh double homicide in SC? A timeline of what we know.

    An expansive timeline of what’s happened since Paul Murdaugh and his mother, Maggie, were found shot to death in Islandton.

  • Morocco war games end, security fears for Africa

    A senior U.S. general warned of security fears in Africa as the large-scale U.S.-led African Lion war games with American, African and European troops in Morocco came to a close on Friday. (June 19)

  • Imran Khan: Tory MP faces trial for sexually abusing 15-year-old boy

    Imran Ahmad Khan is alleged to have groped the teenager in Staffordshire in 2008.

  • Putin names Lavrov, Shoigu to United Russia elections list

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said his foreign minister and his defense minister will head the candidates’ list for the dominant United Russia party in September’s parliamentary election. The Sept. 19 election for all 450 seats in the Duma, the lower house of parliament, is widely seen as an important part of Putin’s efforts to cement his rule ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Being on the party list does not oblige them to take parliament seats if elected.

  • 3 killed, suspect sought after Oregon hit-and-run, shooting

    The first person found dead was struck by a pickup truck at an RV park in the coastal city of North Bend, about 220 miles (354 kilometers) southwest of Portland, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. A woman also was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital, where she was in critical condition, Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier said at a news conference. After the shooting, Frasier said the suspect went to a nearby sporting goods store and bought more ammunition.

  • Cash payments take center stage in Newsom's 1st recall ad

    As both summer and the scheduling of a recall election date loom, Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to make sure Californians know about the cash payments and prize money he is doling out. “Newsom is delivering money to your pocket," a narrator says over a video of a smiling family gathered on a couch in a campaign ad Newsom released Thursday, his first of the recall. It references $1,100 in one-time cash payments he proposed in his state budget.

  • Burger King Singapore introduces plant-based Whopper burger

    Instead of beef, the patty is made from The Vegetarian Butcher's meat alternative, which is soy-based and mimics the juicy taste of real meat.

  • Juneteenth: After decades, Opal Lee finally gets her day off

    Opal Lee campaigned for years for a national holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the US.

  • Bidens' older dog, Champ, has died; German shepherd was 13

    President Joe Biden announced Saturday that Champ, the older of the family’s two dogs, had died “peacefully at home.” The German shepherd was 13. “He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family,” Biden and first lady Jill Biden said in a statement posted to the president’s official Twitter account.

  • Take a look at some of the lakes in California that have been swallowed up by the 'megadrought'

    California is facing one of its worst droughts in years. The dry weather has turned massive lakes into pits of sand and dirt.

  • Afghanistan running out of oxygen as COVID surge worsens

    Afghanistan's is racing to ramp up supplies of oxygen as a deadly third surge of COVID-19 worsens, a senior health official told The Associated Press in an interview Saturday. The government is installing oxygen supply plants in 10 provinces where up to 65% of those tested in some areas are COVID positive, health ministry spokesman Ghulam Dastigir Nazari said. Afghanistan's 24-hour infection count has also continued its upward climb from 1,500 at the end of May when the health ministry was already calling the surge “a crisis,” to more than 2,300 this week.

  • Three arrested in property fraud case after an elderly owner discovers lot sold for $230,000

    Shirley Gibson, 86, made the annual trek to a county office to pay her property taxes earlier this year, only to be told they were already paid by the new owner.

  • Trump changed the date of his Juneteenth Tulsa rally after a Black Secret Service agent told him it was 'very offensive,' book says

    The Trump campaign changed the date of the Tulsa rally after President Trump asked a Black Secret Service member about the meaning of Juneteenth.

  • Biden returns from world tour to find sinking popularity and spending plans in disarray

    Joe Biden returned from his sojourn to the UK and Europe to face a growing list of domestic headaches as his big-spending policies stalled and were also blamed for rising inflation. Mr Biden's initial "American Jobs Plan" called for a record $2.3 trillion in infrastructure spending. Republicans fought hard to stop that and it is now bogged down in Congress. While Mr Biden was meeting Vladimir Putin in Geneva a bipartisan group of 21 senators - 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats - came up with a com

  • The Palestinian Authority rejected 90,000 vaccine doses from Israel because they were almost expired

    The PA health minister said the doses were supposed to expire in July or August, but expired this month instead.

  • The Spectacular Failure of the MyPillow Guy’s Mask Operation

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos via GettyMyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s charity and business combo venture to make and sell COVID-19 masks has cost him millions of dollars, according to the increasingly far-right conservative figure.Today his company is sitting on millions of unsold face coverings, which he now despises and wants to burn.“I can’t give them away,” Lindell told The Daily Beast in a phone interview this week. “I tried to. No one wants the things anymore.”Lindell, who clai

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a new state budget that defunds the entire state legislature

    The governor vetoed part of the state budget containing the entire legislature's pay. Legislative staffers, however, will likely be hurt the most.

  • Pence privately said he was 'proud' of economic advisor Gary Cohn for blasting Trump over response to Charlottesville rally, book says

    Cohn, who is Jewish, had reportedly grown "despondent" with former President Trump's response to the Unite the Right rally, according to the book.

  • Rumours swirl that China’s top spycatcher has defected to the US

    Rumours abounded on Friday night that China's top spycatcher had defected to the US, amid a growing focus in Washington on the theory that Covid-19 escaped from a Wuhan laboratory. Dong Jingwei, vice minister of state security, was reported to have flown from Hong Kong to the US in February with his daughter. There was no confirmation of the rumoured development from either the US or China. Dr Han Lianchao, a former Chinese foreign ministry official who is now a pro-democracy activist in the US,