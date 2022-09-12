Reports: Walled Lake man dies in police shootout after killing wife

An Oakland County man died in a shootout with police after authorities say he killed his wife and severely wounded their daughter in Walled Lake early Sunday morning, according to various news reports.

The Oakland County Sheriff's office said the shooting took place about 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of Glenwood Court and involved both deputies and Walled Lake police.

WDIV-TV (Channel 4) reported the man walked outside of his home with a shotgun and fired at police who were responding to a report of shots being fired. The officers shot back, killing the suspect.

When officers went inside, they found the couple's 25-year-old daughter trying to crawl out of the house, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said at a press conference, according to the Detroit News. She had been shot with a shotgun. The daughter was hospitalized in stable condition after suffering “super traumatic injuries” to her back and legs, the Detroit News reported.

The man's 56-year-old wife was found dead inside the home and had been shot at least four times with a handgun, Bouchard said. The sheriff identified the dead suspect as 53-year-old Igor Lanis, according to the Detroit News.

The family dog had also been shot to death, Bouchard said.

No officers were injured.

More:https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/detroit/2022/09/11/coast-guard-rescue-boat-fire-detroit-river/6948501200

More:https://www.freep.com/in-depth/news/local/2022/09/09/built-conflict-hurts-michigans-most-vulnerable-advocates-say/946125

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Oakland County Sherriff Department investigating deadly shooting