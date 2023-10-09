Reports of western Washington earthquake sparks concerns among residents

Residents throughout western Washington felt an earthquake around 7:21 p.m. on Sunday.

Felt an earthquake here at the office. Any reports out there? — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 9, 2023

“I felt it here in downtown Seattle, sofa shaking and the water inside a bottle also moving a little bit. I live in a 20+ floor,” said Seattle resident Ramon Pena.

Similar posts say the earthquake was felt in Marysville, North Seattle, Lake Stevens, and Queen Anne along with many other locations.

The earthquake was recorded at a magnitude of 4.3, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

NEW: Mag:4.3 32.4 km N from Poulsbo, WA Depth:57km 2023/10/08 19:21 PDT Version:4

More info: https://t.co/7eB0VdnHxS

Did You Feel It? report here: https://t.co/CQDXAHDKXw pic.twitter.com/51irZnMH3I — PNSN (@PNSN1) October 9, 2023

The full range of the earthquake’s effect has not yet been determined. However, no tsunami is expected to follow.

Tsunami NOT expected; Tsunami Information Statement: M4.1 035mi NW Seattle, Washington 1921PDT Oct 8. — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) October 9, 2023

This is an ongoing story. We will provide updates once more information becomes available.