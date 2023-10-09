Reports of western Washington earthquake sparks concerns among residents

KIRO 7 News Staff
1 min read
Residents throughout western Washington felt an earthquake around 7:21 p.m. on Sunday.

“I felt it here in downtown Seattle, sofa shaking and the water inside a bottle also moving a little bit. I live in a 20+ floor,” said Seattle resident Ramon Pena.

Similar posts say the earthquake was felt in Marysville, North Seattle, Lake Stevens, and Queen Anne along with many other locations.

The earthquake was recorded at a magnitude of 4.3, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

The full range of the earthquake’s effect has not yet been determined. However, no tsunami is expected to follow.

This is an ongoing story. We will provide updates once more information becomes available.

