LAFAYETTE, Ind. – At just after 4 p.m. Monday, Lafayette police were responding to reports of a woman being shot while in the parking lot at Subaru of Indiana Automotive, on IN-38 East in Lafayette.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is made available.

Police scanner reports included the description of a suspect possibly with a semi-automatic handgun fleeing north into the tree line near the SIA recreation center.

At around 4:40 p.m., the Journal & Courier witnessed law enforcement order a man to the ground nearby, surrounding and detaining him. Police have yet to confirm if that individual is a suspect in the shooting.

The woman's condition was not known at this time.

Initially police searched for a possible second suspect but, according to reports, that person had been jogging in the area at the time and was not detained.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Reports: Woman shot while in parking lot at Lafayette's SIA