He Repped Kyle Rittenhouse, MAGA Monkey Owners… and Capitol Rioters

Will Sommer
·5 min read
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

The U.S. Capitol riot launched one of the largest investigations in Justice Department history, with hundreds of defendants now facing charges. But the lawyer who’s put himself at the center of nearly 20 of the legal defenses has plenty of problems of his own—from a bizarre legal strategy and looming debts to a struggling case defending a handful of chimpanzees.

Once a high-flying civil attorney, lawyer John Pierce has reinvented himself, in the face of mountains of debt, as a go-to lawyer for conservative causes célèbres. After being fired from representing accused Kenosha, Wisconsin, murder suspect Kyle Rittenhouse over a financial dispute, Pierce has become perhaps the most public legal face of the Jan. 6 defense, representing more than a dozen clients as he tries out unorthodox legal strategies and jousts with his critics on Twitter.

But even as his star rises on the right, Pierce has been undermined by a bizarre tweet appearing to threaten federal officials, an employee facing felony charges for allegedly defrauding a grandmother, and his own financial woes.

Pierce declined to comment.

Pierce now represents at least 17 of the Jan. 6 defendants, more than any other lawyer. His clients include Proud Boy William Pepe and L. Brent Bozell IV, the son of conservative media commentator L. Brent Bozell III. Pierce also represents Ryan Samsel, an accused rioter identified by prosecutors as the man caught on video consulting with a top Proud Boy leader before attacking police officers in the riot’s first minutes.

Here’s What a Ton of Capitol Rioters Had in Common

“We are going to take every one of these cases to trial, we are going to seek full acquittals, and in that process we are going to find out what actually happened on Jan. 6,” Pierce said at a June rally in support of the riot defendants.

In one court hearing, Pierce said he would pursue a “public authority defense”—an unusual legal tactic sometimes used by informants that would see him argue that his clients believed that the government, in the form of Donald Trump, had legally sanctioned their law-breaking.

Marcy Wheeler, a national security journalist who has reported on Pierce’s court filings, suspects that Pierce is gathering so many Jan. 6 clients together to tell a story in court about “romantic patriots who are trying to save the country.” But Pierce’s ambitious legal strategy could be undermined by the fact that he has no substantial experience as a criminal defense attorney—an issue that also came up in his short term representing Rittenhouse.

“He’s not a defense attorney, and therefore he’s not an especially good defense attorney and it would take a tremendously good defense attorney to make a good public authority defense,” Wheeler said. “That’s why nobody else is trying it.”

At times, Pierce’s Twitter rhetoric can sound as overheated as some of the Jan. 6 rioters. On July 16, as debates about the door-to-door vaccination campaigns raged on the right, Pierce tweeted that a federal employee knocking on your door called for “various calibers”—an apparent reference to shooting them.

“Every instance of an unconstitutional federal knock on your door, or that of a UN blue helmet, should be met with one thing,” Pierce tweeted. “Of various calibers.”

Before his turn as one of a top lawyer for Trump supporters in legal trouble, Pierce ran an up-and-coming law firm. But his firm dissolved amid his personal problems, including a more than $800,000 tax debt to the IRS and what he’s described as substance abuse issues.

Pierce declined to comment on the meaning of his tweet. The Daily Mail has reported that Pierce once sent his ex-wife menacing messages and allegedly threatened to kill her.

To support his conservative legal causes, Pierce set up his would-be rival to the American Civil Liberties Union in June, dubbing it the National Constitutional Law Union. But his new group has already been touched by scandal.

On Thursday, Law360 reported that the NCLU’s chief financial officer, Ryan Joseph-Gene Marshall, is facing a raft of felony charges for attempting to defraud an elderly woman while working as a court clerk.

Marshall allegedly convinced a judge to sign a bogus guardianship order, which in turn helped one of Marshall’s court colleagues steal $86,000 from the woman, according to court filings. Pierce, who plans to make Marshall an associate in his fledgling firm, is representing Marshall in the case.

Despite the responsibilities of representing almost 20 Capitol riot defendants, Pierce has also signed on for another case: a fight over whether a Missouri woman must hand over her chimps to a wildlife sanctuary group after agreeing to surrender them in deal with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

The chimp case has become an unlikely cause in certain corners of the right thanks to The Gateway Pundit, a popular right-wing blog that often promotes hoaxes. While the private ownership of chimps is not typically a major issue for Trump supporters, one of the blog’s writers, who plans to own a monkey herself, has begun covering the case closely.

These Conservative Children’s Books Have Their Own Epstein Island

Earlier this month, Pierce signed onto the case. But his efforts to keep the chimps in their home have thus far been in vain, with a federal appeals court rejecting his motion for an emergency stay. Pierce has had similarly bad luck at the Supreme Court, with Justice Brett Kavanaugh rejecting his motion for a stay on Wednesday.

While Pierce has continued to amass Jan. 6 defendants, it seems that at least one may be looking for different representation. On Wednesday, Pierce client and riot defendant Ryan Samsel, who has gained prominence amid the many Jan. 6 defendants after claiming he was attacked by guards in jail, contacted the judge in his case and said he would be getting a new lawyer.

The Trump era was crazy, but wait ’til you hear what the right has planned next. Subscribe to Fever Dreams on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music or Acast to keep up with the conspiracy-mongers, MAGA acolytes and straight-up grifters. Hosted by Asawin Suebsaeng and Will Sommer.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘A one-man scam Pac’: Trump’s money hustling tricks prompt fresh scrutiny

    The ex-president has built an arsenal of groups staffed with ex-officials and loyalists seemingly aimed at sustaining his political hopes for a comeback Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona, on 24 July. Photograph: Brandon Bell/Getty Images Donald Trump’s penchant for turning his political and legal troubles into fundraising schemes has long been recognized, but the former US president’s money hustling tricks seem to have expanded since his defeat by Joe Biden, prompting new scrutiny and criticism f

  • Man who entered army training ground claimed he was picking pandan leaves

    A man who trespassed into an army training ground claimed he was picking pandan leaves in the area.

  • Tennessee GOP rep who rejected masks now says COVID-19 is 'real and dangerous' after his 8-month battle with the virus

    David Byrd once shunned masks, but is now urging people to take the COVID-19 threat seriously after his near-fatal 8-month battle with the virus.

  • Trump's kingmaker status faces test in Ohio special election

    As soon as it became clear last week that a Texas congressional candidate backed by Donald Trump would be defeated in a special election, the former president's allies quickly shifted their attention to Ohio to ward off another embarrassing loss. Make America Great Again, a super PAC chaired by Trump's former campaign manager, quietly purchased $300,000 in Ohio television advertising. The buy was intended to provide a late-stage boost to another Trump-backed candidate facing a crowded field of Republicans in a special election on Tuesday.

  • Tucker Carlson Annoys Seth MacFarlane So Much He’s Considering Taking ‘Family Guy’ Off Fox

    “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane said that he’s getting so fed up with Fox News’ star host, Tucker Carlson, that he’s toying with moving his animated adult comedy show to another network. After broadcasting “Family Guy” on Fox for 19 seasons, MacFarlane said that Carlson’s antics on Fox News has him rethinking Fox Broadcasting Company as the home for “Family Guy” and his other animated sitcom, “American Dad!” where it has been since its 2005 launch. Although it’s not the same division as Fox

  • Trump lashed out after documents were released showing him pressuring Justice Department officials to overturn the election

    In a statement, on Saturday, Trump denied that documents showed he was trying to subvert the election while still pushing bogus election fraud claims.

  • Republicans want to prevent future Olympians like Laurel Hubbard - so they're banning trans kids from school sports

    The GOP is relying on the same flawed ideas about testosterone that the IOC uses to run "sex tests" on trans and intersex athletes

  • Obama is throwing his 60th birthday bash on Martha's Vineyard with hundreds of guests amid Delta variant concerns

    The party will be outdoors, guests are asked to be vaccinated and tested for COVID-19, and there will be a "COVID-coordinator," sources told Axios.

  • Rapper Fetty Wap's Daughter Lauren Maxwell Dead at Age 4

    Fetty Wap's 4-year-old daughter, Lauren, has passed away, with the girl's mother, Turquoise Miami, paying tribute on July 31 to her "loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid."

  • US Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel ‘over swimming’ after record Games – ‘You can’t sleep right’

    The 24-year-old American swimmer who tied a record with five gold medals at a single Olympics needs a break. Caeleb Dressel, a Florida native, won gold in all five races he competed in: the 100-meter butterfly, the 100-meter freestyle, the 4x100-meter freestyle relay, the 4x100-meter medley relay and the 50-meter freestyle. That puts him in elite company with just Mark Spitz, Kirstin Otto, ...

  • U.S. Republican report says coronavirus leaked from Chinese lab; scientists still probing origins

    A preponderance of evidence proves the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic leaked from a Chinese research facility, said a report by U.S. Republicans released on Monday, a conclusion that U.S. intelligence agencies have not reached. The report also cited "ample evidence" that Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) scientists - aided by U.S. experts and Chinese and U.S. government funds - were working to modify coronaviruses to infect humans and such manipulation could be hidden. Representative Mike McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, released the report by the panel's Republican staff.

  • Here’s Why China Could Be Sucked Into the ‘Graveyard of Empires’

    Li Ran/Xinhua via Getty ImagesAs the U.S. brings its long war in Afghanistan to a close, the Chinese government this week hosted a Taliban delegation in the port city of Tianjin. Chinese diplomats extended to the Afghan delegation warm hospitality, flattering words, and signs of an apparent willingness to play a greater role in Afghanistan going forward.Personally, I feel that the U.S. stance toward China has sometimes been more hostile than is helpful in recent years. But, passing the baton on

  • Luka's world: Doncic's Olympic debut getting rave reviews

    Luka Doncic’s first Olympics have not been perfect, despite what the basketball standings say. Doncic was looking for tickets to go watch men’s tennis when Novak Djokovic was playing in the men’s semifinals. As such, Doncic’s plea for tickets went unfulfilled.

  • Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee at the Olympics

    Krystsina Tsimanouskaya made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she criticized her coaches.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs order that would strip schools of funding for imposing a mask mandate for students

    The CDC recommends that students and staff at schools wear face masks regardless of their vaccination status.

  • High-ranking Democratic lawmaker in New Mexico House resigns amid allegations of fraud

    A high-ranking New Mexico Democratic state lawmaker has resigned amid a federal investigation into possible fraud, racketeering, illegal kickbacks and money laundering.Driving the news: Sheryl Williams Stapleton stepped down Friday as New Mexico's House majority leader, and from her seat, after state and federal authorities served subpoenas on an Albuquerque school district where Stapleton is employed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Stapleton works as d

  • Hong Kong pop singer, activist arrested on corruption charge

    A prominent Hong Kong singer and pro-democracy activist was arrested by the city’s anti-corruption watchdog Monday over accusations that he broke the law by singing at a political rally three years ago. The arrest of Anthony Wong in the latest official move against those who had been pushing for greater democracy in the semiautonomous Chinese territory. Hong Kong’s Independent Commission Against Corruption said Wong performed two songs at the 2018 rally and urged attendees to vote for pro-democracy candidate Au Nok-hin in a legislative by-election.

  • Kinzinger: Anyone with 'inside knowledge' can expect subpoena from Jan. 6 select commission

    Kinzinger: Anyone with 'inside knowledge' can expect subpoena from Jan. 6 select commission

  • A Trump supporter was arrested after a church prayer group member sent texts to the FBI that showed him inside the Capitol Building on Jan. 6

    Glenn Allen Brooks texted selfies of himself inside the Capitol to a church prayer chat group, according to a DOJ criminal complaint.

  • Japanese lawmaker tries to visit detained Belarusian sprinter

    Tsimanouskaya, who was due to compete in the women's 200 metres on Monday, told Reuters she did not plan to return to her home country. She said she was taken to the airport against her wishes on Sunday to board a flight back home after she complained about national coaches at the Tokyo Olympics. She sought the protection of Japanese police at Tokyo's Haneda airport so she would not have to board the flight.Taiga Ishikawa, a member of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, visited the police station where Tsimanouskaya was last seen by Reuters reporters. At around 7 a.m. local time (2200 GMT) Ishikawa emerged from the police station and said that he had spoken with the airport deputy police chief, who told him Ms. Tsimanouskaya had left the police station."So I asked where she is and he responded I can't answer that," said Ishikawa.Tsimanouskaya filmed a video that was published on Telegram by the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation, in which she asked the International Olympic Committee to get involved in her case.The IOC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.A source at the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation, which supports athletes jailed or sidelined for their political views, said Tsimanouskaya planned to request asylum in Germany or Austria on Monday.