'Representation is powerful': Bust of Frederick Douglass unveiled in Statehouse

BOSTON ― His words rang through the Massachusetts Senate chamber in 1894 and then graced one of its walls, where they were etched permanently in place and in memory.

Wednesday, lawmakers installed a sculpture of American writer, orator and abolitionist Frederick Douglass in a place of honor, a niche adjacent to the quote taken from that long-ago speech: "Truth, justice, liberty and humanity will ultimately prevail."

The sculpture of Douglass — who lived part of his life in New Bedford and Lynn, after escaping slavery in Maryland — is the first bust depicting a person of color in a permanent place in the Statehouse and the first added to the Senate chamber in more than 125 years.

L'Merchie Frazier, artist, member of the Statehouse Art Commission, Dr. Noelle Trent, president & CEO of the Museum of African American History, Karen E. Spilka, president of the Massachusetts Senate, and Nina Lillie LeDoyt, daughter of artist Lloyd Lillie, are photographed with the new bust of abolitionist Frederick Douglass in the Massachusetts Statehouse Wednesday.

"Today, Frederick Douglass takes his long-overdue place among our nation's founding fathers in the Senate chamber, where he will inspire generations of Massachusetts lawmakers to lead as he did, with truth, justice, liberty and humanity," said Senate President Karen E. Spilka, D-Ashland, who spearheaded the drive to diversify the figures represented in the Statehouse, according to the a press release.

Attending the unveiling were several descendants of Douglass.

"Representation is powerful. Anyone should be able to walk into our chamber and see themselves contributing to our dialogue as a commonwealth and with this historic unveiling we take an important step toward listening to, and uplifting, more voices in our commonwealth," Spilka said.

Few people of color are represented in the artwork on permanent display in the Statehouse. Subjects are chosen for their elected, military and civic service. Douglass fits in the latter category, according to Susan Greendyke Lachevre, the art collections manager for the Massachusetts Art Commission.

"This is a wonderful way to honor him and to showcase his countless and important contributions to the formation of Massachusetts," she said.

The bust depicts an older version of the legendary abolitionist and is molded from another sculpture created by Lloyd Lillie, a famed Boston-based artist who also sculpted likenesses of John Adams, Abigail and John Quincy Adams and Booker T. Washington.

Lillie died in 2020.

“My family is incredibly humbled to have our great ancestor honored in this way,” said Kenneth B. Morris Jr., Douglass’ great-great-great-grandson and president and co-founder of the nonprofit Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives.

“From New Bedford to Nantucket to Lynn, and many cities and towns in between, Massachusetts is where Frederick Douglass found freedom, raised his young family and began to realize the power of his story and his voice," said Morris. "We hope that this bust, displayed in the Senate chamber together with Douglass’ words, will inspire all who are united in the quest for social justice, liberty and equality.”

Massachusetts was home to many of supporters of Douglass' fight for freedom and where his sons Charles Remond Douglass and Lewis Henry Douglass joined the Massachusetts 54th Infantry Regiment during the Civil War.

A different bust of Douglass, on loan from the Museum of African American History in Nantucket, was on display in the chamber prior to the chamber's $22 million-plus renovation, which was completed in 2019.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Bust of Frederick Douglass unveiled in Massachusetts Statehouse