Representative of Ukraine's intelligence explains why Russians set out to "liberate" Bryansk Oblast from Putin's regime

Andrii Yusov, a representative of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, believes that the events in Bryansk Oblast of the Russian Federation indicate that Russians are beginning to fight against the regime of Vladimir Putin. Yusov predicts that such "uprisings" may happen again.

Source: Yusov on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "It is a fact that the full-scale invasion by the Rashists and Putin has caused a deepening of problems within the so-called Russian Federation itself.

Russia is an unstable entity, within which there are a huge number of complex unresolved issues, contradictions, and conflicts — interregional, interethnic, religious, social, political, and others.

And the fact that today the citizens of the Russian Federation in a certain area rose to overthrow Putin's regime is actually a natural development after the invasion of Ukraine."

Details: According to Yusov, all of Russia is an artificial entity, so it is not surprising that such "uprisings" happen. He predicts that this is neither the first nor the last such unrest.

The intelligence representative believes that the events in Bryansk Oblast are the beginning of the liberation of their own country by Russians and atonement for the crimes of the Russian Federation and Putin.

He believes that such events will ultimately lead to the transformation and democratisation of Russia, the destruction of Putin's regime, and the bringing of criminals to justice.

As a representative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine states, Russians must now realise that the war has come not only to every Ukrainian's home but also to every Russian.

Background:

On the morning of 2 March, the governor of Russian Bryansk Oblast bordering Ukraine reported that, allegedly, a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG) infiltrated into the oblast, took civilians hostage and fired at a car.

This information was quickly brought to the attention of the propaganda media, but they are publishing very contradictory data. Against this background, there were rumours that Putin would hold an emergency meeting of his Security Council, but his press service denied this.

At the same time, Ukraine’s border guards reported that the situation on the border with Russia is under control, information suggesting that there is some "Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group" on the territory of the Russian Federation is an informational provocation by the aggressor country.

Later, the Russian Volunteer Corps declared that it was not a "Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group", but their soldiers who entered the territory of the Russian Federation on 2 March to show that free Russian people with weapons in their hands can fight against Putin's regime.

