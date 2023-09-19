Representatives of Russian terrorism at UN are not my concern, says Zelenskyy

The decision of the United Nations to give a platform to representatives of Russia is not of concern to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to an interview he gave to Reuters on Sept. 18.

During his visit to the United States, Zelenskyy will participate in a UN Security Council meeting. He said he is unsure if he will listen to the head of the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, when he makes his address.

While visiting wounded soldiers in New York, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of having all their words and messages heard by their partners.

"I’m not certain we'll opt for such a format. I don’t know how it will unfold... If the UN still provides a platform for Russian terrorists, it’s not my purview. I believe it’s a matter for all UN members," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy, and First Lady Olena Zelenska, arrived in New York for the 78th UN General Assembly on the evening of Sept. 18.

The president is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Additionally, Zelenskyy will visit Washington, D.C., where he will hold meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden, congressional leaders and parties, military officials, and American businesspeople.

