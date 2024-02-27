Who represents me? Find your federal, state, local officials with the Statesman's database

As a taxpaying Texan, you're entitled to know who your government representatives are. But sometimes it can be confusing.

Given Texas' immense size and population, paired with the myriad federal, state and local districts and the elected officials who represent them, it can be easy to lose track of who answers to you, the constituent.

Early voting in Texas' primary election: What to know before casting your ballot

That's why the American-Statesman built a searchable database of all the public servants pertinent to you on every level of government. To find your representatives based on your home address, search below:

Find My Reps

And for all the information you need on the upcoming primary election, keep reading.

When is election day?

Primary election day this year falls on March 5.

What is Super Tuesday? Here's what you need to know about the Texas primary election

It's commonly referred to as Super Tuesday, because it's the date when the greatest number of states hold their primaries and caucuses. The states that will have primaries on that date this year are:

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Maine

Massachusettes

Minnesota

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Who's on the ballot in the March 5 primary?

All U.S. and Texas candidates running can be found here. These are races included on the Texas ballot for the March 5 primary:

President of the United States

U.S. Senate

All 38 Texas U.S. representatives

Railroad commissioner

Texas Supreme Court (three members)

Court of Criminal Appeals (three members)

State Board of Education (seven members)

Texas Senate (15 members)

All 150 Texas House representatives

Courts of appeals (various chief justices and justices)

District judges, criminal district judges

Family district judges

District attorneys

Sheriffs

County Courts-at-Law

County attorneys

Tax assessor-collectors

County commissioners

Justices of the peace

Constables

What's on the primary election ballot? A complete look at the races and candidates in Central Texas

American-Statesman reporters Marley Malenfant and Hogan Gore contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Who are my representatives in Texas? Search the Statesman's database