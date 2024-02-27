Who represents me? Find your federal, state, local officials with the Statesman's database
As a taxpaying Texan, you're entitled to know who your government representatives are. But sometimes it can be confusing.
Given Texas' immense size and population, paired with the myriad federal, state and local districts and the elected officials who represent them, it can be easy to lose track of who answers to you, the constituent.
Early voting in Texas' primary election: What to know before casting your ballot
That's why the American-Statesman built a searchable database of all the public servants pertinent to you on every level of government. To find your representatives based on your home address, search below:
And for all the information you need on the upcoming primary election, keep reading.
When is election day?
Primary election day this year falls on March 5.
What is Super Tuesday? Here's what you need to know about the Texas primary election
It's commonly referred to as Super Tuesday, because it's the date when the greatest number of states hold their primaries and caucuses. The states that will have primaries on that date this year are:
Alabama
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Maine
Massachusettes
Minnesota
North Carolina
Oklahoma
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Who's on the ballot in the March 5 primary?
All U.S. and Texas candidates running can be found here. These are races included on the Texas ballot for the March 5 primary:
President of the United States
U.S. Senate
All 38 Texas U.S. representatives
Railroad commissioner
Texas Supreme Court (three members)
Court of Criminal Appeals (three members)
State Board of Education (seven members)
Texas Senate (15 members)
All 150 Texas House representatives
Courts of appeals (various chief justices and justices)
District judges, criminal district judges
Family district judges
District attorneys
Sheriffs
County Courts-at-Law
County attorneys
Tax assessor-collectors
County commissioners
Justices of the peace
Constables
What's on the primary election ballot? A complete look at the races and candidates in Central Texas
American-Statesman reporters Marley Malenfant and Hogan Gore contributed to this report.
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Who are my representatives in Texas? Search the Statesman's database