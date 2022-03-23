What repression looks like: Navalny sentencing shows what true state censorship is

As much as Vladimir Putin postures as a tough guy always in control, the Russian autocrat is clearly filled with fear at the thought of an effective domestic political opposition, preferring to use the power of the state as a weapon against his critics rather than compete on ideas and policies.

This impulse has now manifested once more in the sentencing of longtime critic Alexei Navalny to nine years in a maximum-security prison for ostensibly defrauding his own anti-government organization, charges that both Russian and international civil libertarians and impartial observers near unanimously agree are trumped up and politically motivated.

Navalny had already been detained for more than a year after arriving in Russia from Berlin, where he had been recovering from a likely assassination attempt by Putin’s security forces. His latest transgression, in the eyes of the despotic president, is Navalny’s enthusiastic support for internal dissension against Putin’s criminal invasion of Ukraine, now about to enter its second month, which the opposition leader has managed to spread through social media while in lockup.

Putin has responded to anti-war marches by having police crack down on protesters, tightening up legal mechanisms for state censorship — including passage of a recent law that could jail reporters and civilians for up to 15 years for contradicting the official narrative about the war — and now imposing a draconian sentence on one of his chief rivals.

This is what state repression on speech looks like, not Twitter pile-ons or podcast hosts losing sponsors, as overheated U.S. cancel culture rhetoric would suggest. Of course we must be wary of a climate, too common on college campuses and elsewhere, that inhibits the open interchange of ideas. But the biggest threat to actual free speech in America these days comes from attempts to outright prohibit schoolteachers from broaching certain topics and ban books from schools and libraries.

Vladimir Putin’s Russia and Xi Jinping’s China are places where the government criminalizes dissent. The United States currently bears no resemblance to either. Keep it that way.