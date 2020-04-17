Are Repro Med Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KRMD) High Returns Really That Great?

Today we are going to look at Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Repro Med Systems:

0.35 = US$4.0m ÷ (US$14m - US$2.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Repro Med Systems has an ROCE of 35%.

Does Repro Med Systems Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that Repro Med Systems's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 9.0% average in the Medical Equipment industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Repro Med Systems's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

Repro Med Systems delivered an ROCE of 35%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That implies the business has been improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Repro Med Systems's past growth compares to other companies.

NasdaqCM:KRMD Past Revenue and Net Income April 17th 2020

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Repro Med Systems's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Repro Med Systems has total assets of US$14m and current liabilities of US$2.4m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 17% of its total assets. This is quite a low level of current liabilities which would not greatly boost the already high ROCE.