Reps. Bowman and Massie engage in a heated exchange over gun violence in the Capitol

Carvana has had a rough couple of years. After riding a sales high during the pandemic and offering people great trade-in values on their used cars, things came crashing down for the company that was once heralded as a game changer for car sales, from a tanking stock price, sales license issues, and bans in multiple states. Buyers also have horror stories, and it’s still happening. ABC’s Raleigh-Durham WTVD recently reported how a man who purchased a car for his wife as a gift later learned the