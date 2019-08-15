Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib were barred from visiting Israel. Here's what we know

WASHINGTON – Israeli officials announced Thursday that Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., will be blocked from entering the country ahead of their planned visit this weekend, following a tweet from President Donald Trump urging the country to not allow them to make their trip.

In his first remarks since Israel's decision, Trump blasted the two Democratic congresswomen for remarks the president called “disgraceful.”

“I think it’s disgraceful the things they’ve said,” Trump told reporters traveling with him to a campaign rally in New Hampshire. “I can’t imagine why Israel would let them.”

Trump declined to say whether he personally lobbied Israeli officials to block Omar and Tlaib.

“I think my social media statement pretty well speaks for itself,” Trump said. “I don’t encourage or discourage. I think if Israel allowed them to come in…it would be a terrible thing for Israel.”

The two lawmakers, the first Muslim women elected to serve in Congress, were going to travel to Jerusalem and the West Bank, among other stops, this weekend.

The announcement caused backlash from a number of Democratic lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. The two top Democrats both issued statements calling on Israel to reverse its decision.

Here's what we know about Israel barring Omar and Tlaib from entering the country:

Trump pushed to block visit

The president on Thursday morning encouraged Israel to not allow Omar and Tlaib to visit the country, calling the two lawmakers a "disgrace."

"It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit," he wrote in a tweet. "They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds.

"Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office," he continued. "They are a disgrace!"

Less than two hours later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced in a tweet that the two lawmakers were not allowed to visit because it "became clear that they were planning a campaign whose sole purpose was to strengthen the boycott and negate Israel's legitimacy."

Trump has had an ongoing feud with the two Democratic lawmakers, who are both part of the "Squad," which also includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

He called on the four progressive congresswomen of color to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came." All four women are U.S. citizens.

Omar immigrated to the U.S. from Somalia when she was 8 years old fleeing the country's civil war. She is a naturalized U.S. citizen. Tlaib was born in Detroit to Palestinian immigrant parents.

Both congresswomen have been highly critical of Trump and his administration for many of its policies. Omar, in particular, has sparked controversy over her outspoken opposition to the Trump administration's foreign policy and her remarks about the influence of the pro-Israeli lobby in the U.S., which many said played into anti-Semitic tropes.

Both Omar and Tlaib have also expressed support for a boycott targeting Israel due to its treatment of Palestinians. However, they've said that their views are not based on anti-Jewish sentiment, but on policy disagreements.

Why Israel barred Omar and Tlaib from entering the country

Netanyahu pointed to Omar and Tlaib's support of the "Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions" — or BDS — movement, which aims to pressure Israel into ending an occupation of the West Bank, as the reason the lawmakers are not allowed to visit Israel.

"Congressmen Talib and Omar are leading activists in promoting boycott legislation against Israel in the US Congress," Netanyahu wrote.