Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert got into heated clash, report says

There was a heated battle of wits between two of the GOP’s most performative congresswomen. Fortunately, neither combatant was armed.

Politico reports that Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert got into a spirited debate last month just a few blocks from the U.S. Capitol. The spat was said to have been over Greene’s speech at a February event with White Supremacist ties that drew negative attention to their shared political party. Boebert, no stranger to racist rhetoric, apparently took exception to her colleague’s appearance at that event.

The confrontation between the women is said to have taken place last month at a gathering of the House Freedom Caucus, where at least one onlooker feared things may have turned violent had a caucus board member not intervened.

Both women are conspiracy obsessed gun enthusiasts. Greene once suggested lasers fired from space may have been responsible for wildfires in California.

Politico said its report was backed by three people with ties to the event. The political site claims that Boebert, “detests” being linked to Greene, who is seen as less of a team player among congressional conservatives.

The pair were very much on the same page during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, where they stood side-by-side shouting out commentary as though they were attending a rodeo.

Upon hearing about Greene’s appearance at the toxic far right-wing rally earlier in the year, moderate Republican senator Mitt Romney of Utah said he was reminded of a scene from the Western classic “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” when one character said, “I’ve got morons on my team.”

------