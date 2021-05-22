  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene rally in Maricopa County to keep 'big lie' going

David Knowles
·Senior Editor
·11 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MESA, Ariz. — On Friday, Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene brought their “America First” road show to Maricopa County, the place that has become ground zero in the Republican effort to keep alive former President Donald Trump’s false claims about his 2020 election loss.

“So, let me just check and make sure with all of you: Who do you think won in Arizona on November 3?” Greene, R-Ga., asked a crowd of roughly 800 people gathered at a hotel ballroom in Mesa.

The question prompted loud cheers and chants of “Trump, Trump, Trump!”

“You know that’s how we feel in Georgia too,” Greene, who wore a blue dress, said of another formerly red state turned blue in last year’s presidential election. “As a matter of fact, that’s how Michigan feels, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin. I think that’s how at least 74-plus million people feel.”

Honoring how people feel, it turned out, was the theme of the night. And no one’s feelings factored more importantly than those of the former president.

“We are here in solidarity with the Arizona election audit,” Gaetz, R-Fla., said of the latest review of the ballots ordered by Arizona Senate Republicans, ignoring the fact that two previous recounts concluded that Trump lost to President Biden in Maricopa County fair and square. Whipping up hopes among audience members that the election still may not have been correctly decided, Gaetz also promised that “Arizona will be the launchpad” for other election audits.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene at a rally on May 7 in the Villages, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)
Rep. Matt Gaetz, left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene at a rally on May 7 in the Villages, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

The attire of many of those in attendance attested to why such meritless suggestions could prove dangerous. As at the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, a not-insignificant portion of the audience sported T-shirts prominently featuring the letter Q, menacing swords, as well as references to 1776 — all symbols prominent among those who believe that a violent revolution will soon be at hand to reinstall Trump in the White House.

In another nod to Trump, Gaetz, wearing his own sharp blue suit, assured the crowd that the movement started by “the best president in my lifetime” was still strong and would take down all Republicans who did not fully embrace it.

“Thousands of miles away, in the swamp of Washington, they kind of hoped that this was all over, that our populist little revolt would run away and no longer be a part of our national identity,” Gaetz said, adding, “Oh, we are just starting.”

Yet the spectacle of Gaetz and Greene taking on the de facto role of color guard for the America First banner was, depending on one’s political persuasion, either cause for celebration or proof that Trump’s GOP is bent on self-destruction.

“I follow them because they’re trying to help us after this administration is just totally destroying our country right now,” Nancy Winters, 50, of Gilbert, Ariz., told Yahoo News. “I don’t think anything is going right. I’m not happy with them ending all these people’s jobs in the [Keystone XL] pipeline. I don’t believe that this hack of the recent [Colonial] pipeline that’s causing the higher taxes and running out of gas on the East Coast would have happened under Trump. All this going on in Israel, but he [Trump] doesn’t have any control.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene with Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., back left, and former OMB Director and President of Citizens for Renewing America Russ Vought at a news conference on Capitol Hill on May 12. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene with Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., back left, and former OMB Director and President of Citizens for Renewing America Russ Vought at a news conference on Capitol Hill on May 12. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

One of the first protesters to show up at the venue, Brad, a 50-year-old who declined to provide his last name, took the dimmer view. “They’re the rightest of the right,” he said of Gaetz and Greene. “The Republican Party is allowing itself to be defined by that the same way that the Republicans have attempted to define the Democrats by AOC, the Squad, etc. I think the Republicans are walking themselves into it by defining themselves by the furthest of the right.”

On a night when Gaetz and Greene exalted in the adoration of their out-of-state supporters, both politicians find themselves under investigation. Gaetz is the subject of a Justice Department inquiry into whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl, transported her across state lines in violation of sex trafficking laws and other possible crimes.

“Thank you for having my back,” Gaetz told the Arizona crowd without referencing his mounting legal troubles.

While his associate Joel Greenberg reached a plea deal last week with federal prosecutors, the Florida congressman kept his remarks about the Justice Department limited to its recent statements that the Arizona recount may not comply with federal law.

“One group that I’m inclined to stand up to, one group that I wouldn’t mind having a little oversight over, is the Biden Justice Department,” Gaetz said.

Rep. Matt Gaetz at the Capitol on May 14. (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Rep. Matt Gaetz at the Capitol on May 14. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Meanwhile, the Georgia congresswoman who was stripped of her committee assignments in February for her violent rhetoric against Democrats and her promotion of QAnon conspiracy theories, has her own potential legal troubles. She has drawn the attention of Georgia officials amid allegations that she broke the law by claiming homestead tax exemptions on two properties. In the House, calls for her resignation have grown with the discovery of videos showing her accosting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who Greene repeatedly hammered throughout her remarks Friday.

“She talks like a 14-year-old,” Greene said of her interactions with Ocasio-Cortez. “She says, ‘Like whatever.’”

Accusing Ocasio-Cortez of lending support to terrorists in Gaza as well as those Greene says participate in Black Lives Matter protests in the U.S., she reveled in portraying her as not smart or patriotic enough to hold elected office, and her audience ate it up.

“You shouldn’t be a member of Congress if you’re going to support terrorists abroad and at home,” Greene said in one of her biggest applause lines of the night.

The bombast from Gaetz and Greene was matched in speeches by Arizona Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs and Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward, all of whom lent credence to the idea that the Maricopa County audit was warranted. That group seemed far removed from the Beltway Republicans who fear that drawing out challenges to the election will come back to haunt the party in the midterms. But judging from Friday’s rally, the second stop so far on what promises to be a growing national tour, the never-say-die strategy has also resonated with some voters.

Between the two politicians at the top of the bill, Greene seemed to generate more excitement from the crowd, perhaps because Gaetz may yet be indicted for crimes that seem a lot more off-brand than allegedly cheating the government out of tax income.

“I love Marjorie,” a woman wearing an American flag hat told me, before checking herself. “Wait, you’re with the media?” When I showed her my press badge, she turned and walked off.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene address attendees during a rally on May 7 in the Villages, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)
Rep. Matt Gaetz, left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene address attendees during a rally on May 7 in the Villages, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

In short, Friday’s event was a Trump rally sans Trump, including Trump-esque swipes at the media covering it. The question remains, however, whether the former president will seek the 2024 nomination or be content to let the next generation of firebrands like Greene and Gaetz step into his shoes.

“The media like to act as though there’s this big civil war brewing in the Republican Party. Is it going to be the establishment or is it going to be the Trump populists,” Gaetz said. “Well, you know what? The civil war is over. We’ve won. This is Donald Trump’s Republican Party.”

Never mind the warnings from Republicans on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, who warned this week that the ongoing audit taking place at Phoenix’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum — with its search for nonexistent watermarks and bamboo fibers that yet might suggest Chinese interference in the election — was turning the state into a “laughingstock.” Cast aside the polls that show that even a relatively minor dissolution from the America First platform could spell another defeat for Republicans in 2024. On Friday, Greene was all in, making clear she didn’t care about unifying her party, let alone the nation.

“You know you’re a Democrat if your name is Liz Cheney,” she said. “You know you might be a Democrat if your name is Adam Kinzinger. You know you might be a Democrat and have a serious problem in your primary election if you’re one of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump.”

“I think they might be here to figure out how much support Trump will get and they’ll tell Trump about it,” Jim Sharvat, 71, of Gilbert, Ariz., told Yahoo News. “I think he’s searching out to see how many people are interested in voting for him.”

Protesters begin gathering at Friday&#39;s
Protesters begin gathering at Friday’s “America First” rally in Mesa, Ariz. (David Knowles/Yahoo News)

It’s also possible that Gaetz and Green were scouting on their own behalf.

“This is a crowd that I don’t think anyone not named Donald Trump running for president in 2024 could get,” Gaetz boasted at one point.

Either way, the impressive showing made clear that there’s a hunger among many Republicans for the agenda Trump popularized. Reading their audience, the two headliners drilled down and vented over illegal immigration at the southern border, over the conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians, the cancelation of the Keystone XL pipeline, COVID restrictions and Dr. Anthony Fauci, and RINO members of their own party.

Only occasionally did it slip that the highly partisan Maricopa County audit would not swiftly usher Trump back behind the resolute desk to restore everything Biden has spent the past four months overturning.

“What’s it going to take to make Arizona a red state again,” Gaetz asked Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., during a round table following his speech.

“It’s placing America First,” Gosar responded. “And that’s what’s going to get it done.”

For most Democrats, and a notable minority of Republicans, Gaetz and Greene are simply perpetuating an insurrection that won’t quite die, pushing discredited conspiracy theories about voter fraud, defending those who violently attacked the Capitol and exalting in the glory of the man behind it all.

“We really feel strongly that we will not forget Jan. 6,” Heather, a 46-year-old protester from Mesa told Yahoo News. “Greene was there. Gaetz was there. They were laughing, they were having a good time… that’s not alright.”

On Wednesday, before the House voted to establish a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by Trump’s supporters, Greene portrayed the insurrectionists as the victims, saying “the people who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6 are being abused.”

An audience member at Friday&#39;s
An audience member at Friday’s “America First” rally in Mesa, Ariz., shows off a T-shirt. (David Knowles/Yahoo News)

“When will the witch hunt of Donald J. Trump come to an end and all of those who support him,” Greene added before joining the majority of her Republican colleagues in voting against creating the commission.

And when 35 House Republicans voted in favor establishing the commission, former President Trump made sure to attack them. “See, 35 wayward Republicans—they just can’t help themselves,” Trump said in a statement, adding, “Democrats stick together, the Republicans don’t. They don’t have the Romney’s, Little Ben Sasse’s, and Cheney’s of the world. Unfortunately, we do. Sometimes there are consequences to being ineffective and weak. The voters understand!”

Indeed, Greene and Gaetz may not be the outliers in the Republican Party that Democrats imagine them to be. A Morning Consult poll released Wednesday found that both were more popular among GOP voters than Rep. Liz Cheney, who was ousted from her leadership role over her continued criticism of Trump and his effort to spread lies about the 2020 presidential election. Just 15 percent of GOP voters surveyed said they had a favorable view of Cheney, while 23 percent said the same for Gaetz and 27 percent for Greene.

If they can continue to ride the America First tour to even higher favorable ratings with members of their party, Gaetz and Greene may be poised to seek higher office, even the presidency itself. On the other hand, should the rallies continue to lay the groundwork for Trump’s return to the campaign trail and victory in 2024, the two Republicans will have no doubt have positioned themselves well, and all but guaranteed the prospect of a federal pardon or two.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • Viral 'Charlie Bit My Finger' video is being removed from YouTube and sold as NFT

    Widely known as one of the most viral videos on YouTube, the Davies-Carr family who filmed the clip are auctioning the clip off on its 14th anniversary.

  • Trump Hotel raised prices to deter QAnon conspiracists from booking rooms, leaked police files reveal

    Leaked documents suggest police were alerted to hotel price hike by media reports

  • What next for Chris Cuomo? Critics say apology over sex scandal advice to brother isn’t enough

    ‘I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family,’ CNN host says

  • Eight Pits Full of Murdered Women Found in Ex Cop’s Backyard in El Salvador

    Jose Cabezas via ReutersPolice in El Salvador investigating the double homicide of a mother and daughter have made a gruesome discovery, unearthing a mass grave of mostly women in a former cop’s backyard. Authorities are said to have found the clandestine cemetery this week when investigating former police officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chavez, who is suspected of murdering a 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter, which the former cop reportedly admitted to.Chavez, 51, had a rap sheet that included allegations of sex crimes. Osorio Chavez’s home in Chalchuapa, about 50 miles from San Salvador, was being searched as part of the investigation when police said they found what appeared to be uneven, soft ground. They found eight separate pits with they believe could be more than a dozen bodies in each. Local media say police say sexual violence was involved in the demise of the women. “The central axis of the investigation is sexual violence,” Graciela Sagastume, the prosecutor leading the investigation, told reporters. The former cop and 10 others have been arrested in what police believe was a violent sex and murder ring in which women, and perhaps some young men, were snuffed out. Justice Minister Gustavo Villatoro suggested that the depth and complexity of the secret burial site pointed to the complicity of more than one person. None of the suspects in custody have so far shed light on the matter. By Friday, a number of people with missing relatives gathered at the cop’s home with pictures of loved ones in hopes of identifying a corpse. Many of the grave sites are thought to be at least two or more years old. Osorio Chavez was dismissed from the local police force in 2005 after admitting to being a sexual predator.“He told us that he found victims on social media and sought them out, luring them with the American dream,” Police Chief Mauricio Arriaza Chicas told reporters. “This psychopath has been detained and I believe that 99 percent of the people who assisted him have been detained.” As of Friday, two dozen bodies had been exhumed but police believe there could be 40 or more. Authorities say it could take a month to dig up all the dead. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden reveals Irish PM’s rebuke on Covid has him worried about waning US influence

    US President discussed his anxiety about America’s international influence, Covid and being Irish in America

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • Madison Crawthorn sparks wave of abuse against Ilhan Omar with social media post

    ‘Far-left Democrats have chosen terrorism over tolerant freedom’ Republican congressman wrote on Telegram

  • Veterans slam ‘sedition-loving traitor’ Ted Cruz after he mocks ‘woke, emasculated’ US military

    VoteVets calls Cruz ‘sedition-loving traitor’ and Illinois Senator says he shouldn’t go after army who ‘protected him from an insurrection he helped foment’

  • Former NFL quarterbacks and experts explain what makes Rams' Matthew Stafford great

    The L.A. Times' Sam Farmer opens his notebook and lets NFL greats and experts describe what makes new Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford so great.

  • Matt Duchene scores in 2 OT, Predators beat Hurricanes 5-4

    Matt Duchene made his first playoff game in Nashville with the Predators a moment to remember. “It was just amazing to play here at home,” Duchene said. Now the Predators, 0-5 after trailing 2-0 in a best-of-seven series, will try to tie it Sunday in Game 4.

  • Republicans are right – we don’t need a probe on the Capitol insurrection

    We already know what happened when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, and who was responsible for them doing so

  • Reigning champs draw on experience in Stanley Cup playoffs

    Postseason experience can be a valuable asset in the NHL playoffs. The Tampa Bay Lightning have plenty, and they think it's going to help them moving forward in their first-round series against the Florida Panthers. The reigning Stanley Cup champions let third-period leads slip away in two of the first three games against the Panthers, who won 6-5 in overtime Thursday night after falling behind 5-3 late in the second.

  • At PGA Championship, Ocean Course No. 17 is where bad things happen to great golfers

    It’s one of the world’s most picturesque golf holes, and also one of the most demanding.

  • House Republican votes for U.S. Capitol riot plan a blow to Kevin McCarthy

    A week after House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy gambled he could unify his caucus by ousting a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump, a new Trump-inspired rift has raised questions about his leadership. Thirty-five Republican representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives - or one out of every six - joined the 219 majority Democrats in voting https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-set-vote-commission-probe-deadly-jan-6-capitol-attack-2021-05-19 to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building, fighting with police and leaving five people dead. That was more than three times as many Republicans as voted in January to hold Trump's second impeachment trial, on a charge of inciting insurrection.

  • Nepal president dissolves Parliament; elections in November

    Nepal’s president dissolved Parliament and announced fresh elections on Saturday after the prime minister, who was heading a minority government and was unlikely to secure a vote of confidence in the chamber, recommended the move. A notice issued by President Bidya Devi Bhandari’s office set the elections for Nov. 12 and 19. Nepal has been grappling with a political crisis at the same time it's struggling with a coronavirus surge and record numbers of daily infections and deaths, amid acute shortages of hospital beds, medication and oxygen.

  • Covid: Argentina starts new lockdown as cases soar

    The country that endured one of the world's longest quarantines is back under restrictions.

  • Sarah Palin attacks Martin Bashir’s ‘unethical’ reporting after Diana interview revelations

    Martin Bashir called the former governor of Alaska a ‘world class idiot’ in 2013

  • Hurricanes left as much mad as sad after double-overtime loss to Predators

    Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour not happy about the amount of penalties called, said his team “played our butts off.”

  • Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds, Egyptian mediators shuttle between the two sides

    A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip held on Saturday as Egyptian mediators pressed on with talks with the two sides on securing longer-term calm, officials said. The ceasefire began before dawn on Friday, and Palestinians and Israelis are now assessing the damage from 11 days of hostilities in which Israel pounded Gaza with air strikes and militants fired barrages of rockets at Israel. Palestinian officials put the reconstruction costs at tens of millions of dollars and medical officials said 248 people had been killed in Gaza.

  • Gold leaf and $300 light switches: Marc Jacobs palatial New York townhouse goes viral after appearing on Million Dollar Listing

    ‘We don't f*** around here,” says fashion designer’s husband in episode of Million Dollar Listing