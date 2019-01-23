Repsol, S.A. (BME:REP) Has Attractive Fundamentals

Repsol, S.A. (BME:REP) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of REP, it is a financially-healthy , dividend-paying company with a a strong track record of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Repsol here.

Excellent balance sheet with proven track record and pays a dividend

Over the past year, REP has grown its earnings by 42%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did REP outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Oil and Gas industry expansion, which generated a 39% earnings growth. This is what investors like to see! REP’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. REP seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.32x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

BME:REP Income Statement Export January 23rd 19 More

REP is considered one of the top dividend payers in the market, and its profitability ensures that dividends are well-covered by its net income.

BME:REP Historical Dividend Yield January 23rd 19 More

