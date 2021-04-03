Reptile dealer charged with trafficking turtles, vipers

The Albany Herald, Ga.
·3 min read

Apr. 3—VALDOSTA — A reptile dealer with a residence in Valdosta appeared in a Columbia, S.C., federal court this week for his initial appearance on Lacey Act and firearms charges arising from an indictment unsealed in the Middle District of Georgia, acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Peter Leary said.

Ashtyn Michael Rance, 35, of Dalzell, S.C., was charged by a federal grand jury in the Middle District of Georgia on March 9, for trafficking vipers and turtles, as well as illegally possessing two firearms. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agents arrested Rance on March 30 on a warrant to face the charges in the Middle District of Georgia. The maximum sentence under the Lacey Act and firearms charges are five and 10 years of imprisonment, respectively, and a $250,000 fine for each charge.

The indictment alleges that in February 2018, Rance sold 16 spotted turtles and three eastern box turtles to a buyer in Florida and shipped the reptiles from Valdosta in a package falsely labeled as containing tropical fish and lizards. The indictment also alleges that in May 2018, Rance sent a second package to Florida with a label stating that it contained harmless reptiles and ball pythons when in reality, Rance had shipped 15 Gaboon vipers, which are venomous snakes.

Finally, the indictment alleges that on May 11, 2018, law enforcement authorities executed a search warrant at Rance's Valdosta home, where they recovered a Bushmaster Carbine .223 caliber rifle and a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun. It is a violation of federal law for a convicted felon to possess a firearm, and Rance has a prior felony conviction.

An indictment is a set of allegations based upon a finding of probable cause by a grand jury. A defendant is presumed innocent until convicted.

"Illegal wildlife trafficking can have devastating effects, and our office will prosecute individuals found in violation of the Lacey Act and other environmental protection laws," Leary said. "I want to thank the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, ATF, and the Georgia and South Carolina Departments of Natural Resources for their work investigating this case."

"Rance's reckless shipment of venomous snakes and illegal possession of firearms demonstrate the dangers of wildlife trafficking," acting Assistant Attorney General Jean E. Williams of the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division said. "I applaud our federal and state law enforcement partners for keeping the public and delivery couriers safe."

The federal Lacey Act is the nation's oldest wildlife trafficking statute and prohibits, among other things, transporting wildlife in interstate commerce if the wildlife was illegal under state laws. The indictment against him alleges that Rance possessed and sold the reptiles in violation of Georgia laws. It also is a Lacey Act violation to falsely label a package containing wildlife.

The spotted turtle (Clemmys guttata) is a semi-aquatic turtle native to the eastern United States and Great Lakes region. The eastern box turtle (Terrapene carolina carolina) is endemic to forested regions of the East Coast and Midwest. Collectors prize both species in the pet trade market. The Gaboon viper (Bitis gabonica) is native to central Sub-Saharan Africa. Its venom can cause shock, loss of consciousness or death in humans.

The case is being investigated by USFWS Office of Law Enforcement in Vero Beach, Fla., the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources as part of Operation Middleman. The operation focuses on the trafficking of reptiles from the United States to China.

Trial attorney Ryan Connors of ENRD's Environmental Crimes Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sonja Profit of the Middle District of Georgia are prosecuting the case, with support from Assistant U.S. Attorney Winston Holliday of the District of South Carolina.

Recommended Stories

  • Three dead, four injured in an early morning shooting at North Carolina house party

    The injured victims were hospitalized in unknown conditions after gunfire erupted just after midnight Saturday, the Wilmington Police Department said.

  • Ethiopia says Eritrean troops are pulling out of Tigray

    Ethiopian authorities say Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray, where they have been fighting on the side of Ethiopian forces in a war against the region's fugitive leaders. Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement late Saturday that the Eritreans “have now started to evacuate” Tigray and that Ethiopian forces have “taken over guarding the national border.”

  • Stockton police accused of beating Black teen

    The family of Devin Carter, 17, filed the lawsuit against the city of Stockton, California, and four police officers. Two of the officers have been fired.

  • A fake music festival in Belgium turned into chaos as police tried to disperse crowds of partygoers

    Videos show police using water and pepper spray to break up thousands of people who attended the fake music festival as an April Fools' Day joke.

  • Senior officer says Chauvin used 'totally unnecessary' force on George Floyd

    A Minneapolis homicide investigator testified on Friday that Derek Chauvin used "totally unnecessary" deadly force when kneeling on George Floyd's neck during an arrest last May that sparked global protests against police brutality. Chauvin, who is white, was fired by the city's police department the day after he was captured on video on top of a handcuffed Floyd as the 46-year-old Black man was dying. "Totally unnecessary," Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman told the jury when prosecutors asked what he thought of Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes.

  • Father, son play catch outside Fenway Park before Opening Day

    It really doesn't get more wholesome than this! Travis Gonick and his 9-year-old son, TJ, played catch outside Fenway Park before today's season opener. With the exception of last year due to COVID restrictions, TJ has been to every opening day game since he was born.

  • Red Sox chairman Tom Werner 'delighted' to add LeBron James to Fenway Sports Group

    Tom Werner says having the NBA superstar and his longtime business partner, Maverick Carter, as part of the ownership group is "a statement of our desire for inclusion."

  • Australia to continue AstraZeneca vaccination despite blood clotting case

    Australia will continue its inoculation programme with AstraZeneca PLC, health officials said on Saturday, after a blood clotting case raised concern about the safety of the vaccine. A 44-year-old man was admitted to a Melbourne hospital with clotting, days after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, suffering serious thrombosis, a condition that prevents normal blood flow though the circulatory system. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) regulator and a panel, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), met late Friday and early Saturday to discuss further advice on the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • US Capitol: Police officer dies after car rams security barrier

    The driver of the vehicle was shot dead by police after lunging at officers with a knife.

  • GMC just unveiled its $100,000 Hummer EV SUV with 830-horsepower that will hit streets in 2023

    The GMC Hummer EV pickup is getting an SUV sibling with supercar-like power and a six-figure price tag.

  • The Trump campaign reportedly cheated donors who thought they were making a one-time contribution, collecting recurring donations

    The Trump campaign gave refunds in the amount of about $122 million compared to $21 million for the Biden campaign, the New York Times reported.

  • Disney World guest who was handcuffed for refusing a COVID-19 temperature check told sheriffs he had spent too much money at the resort to be arrested

    Kelly Sills claimed that he'd spent $15,000 and was a Disney stockholder after arrest for refusing to follow the resort's COVID-19 rules.

  • Former Florida GOP congressman: State politicians assuming Gaetz's career is over

    Scandal-ridden Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said he isn't resigning from Congress, but his "political brethren" in Florida "are already jockeying to take his seat," The Wall Street Journal reports. The Justice Department is reportedly investigating payments Gaetz and an indicted Florida politician, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, made to women allegedly recruited online for sex. The investigation is also looking into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. While Gaetz told the Journal he has no plans to step down, former Republican Rep. David Jolly of Florida thinks he may not have any other options. "These scandals hit a certain point where there's no escape," Jolly, who is no longer a member of the GOP, told the Journal, noting that Florida's politicians are "assuming" Gaetz's career is finished. "We've clearly hit that point for Matt in politics." Former President Donald Trump may also be in that camp, at least for now. Gaetz is a fervent Trump ally, but Trump's advisers have told him to stay out of the situation, two people familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. Trump has reportedly said privately that things seem "really bad" for Gaetz, but he has also reportedly at least entertained the possibility it's a smear campaign. "For something like this, a ten-foot pole is not long enough," Barry Bennett, a GOP operative who advised Trump during his 2016 campaign, told The Daily Beast. "The former president should stay as far away from this as possible." Only time will tell. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The Daily Beast. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe female price of male pleasureBiden's lose-lose immigration strategy

  • Trump campaign used 'dizzyingly complex' pre-checked boxes to reel in recurring donations amid dwindling finances

    Despite deteriorating finances, the Trump campaign was able to stay afloat last year in part thanks to what amounted to "an interest-free loan from unwitting supporters at the most important juncture of the 2020 [presidential] race," a New York Times investigation found. Reporter Shane Goldmacher writes that the campaign used pre-checked boxes, which became "dizzyingly complex" as finances worsened. If donors missed the fine print, what they thought were one-time donations wound up recurring weekly. Another pre-checked box automatically added cash to the amount given. You can actually see the impact of these prechecked boxes on Trump's refund rate with this graphic https://t.co/vu10yWJaEs pic.twitter.com/N7bXB9dCx0 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) April 3, 2021 The Times provided details about specific cases, including one man who donated $500, but soon discovered the campaign had reeled in $3,000 from him within 30 days, depleting and freezing his bank account. When all was said and done, the Trump campaign refunded $122 million or 10 percent of what it raised online in 2020, and Goldmacher notes the number will likely still increase. For context, the Biden campaign refunded $20.2 million, or 2.2 percent of its online donations, over the same span. Jason Miller, a spokesman for former President Donald Trump, downplayed the refund requests and fraud complaints the campaign received, noting only 0.87 percent of transactions were subject to formal credit card disputes. But, Goldmacher writes, that 0.87 percent rate translates to 200,000 donations accounting for $19.7 million. A fraud investigator for Wells Fargo told the Times that complaints against the Trump campaign and WinRed, the company that processed its online donations, surged around the time the recurring donation box appeared. "It started to go absolutely wild," the investigator said. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe female price of male pleasureBiden's lose-lose immigration strategy

  • Manatee phosphate plant collapse ‘imminent.’ Gov. DeSantis declares emergency.

    PALMETTO — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Manatee County on Saturday as officials fear an “imminent” collapse at the old Piney Point phosphate plant could release a rush of polluted water into the surrounding area — and then into Tampa Bay itself. The situation grew more dire Saturday as crews attempted to shore up a breach in a wall around a 480-million gallon wastewater ...

  • Trump's last blunder. Small pizzeria in Italy sanctioned instead of a Venezuelan oil exporter.

    Two Italian businesses, a Verona pizzeria and a graphic design studio in Sardinia, were put on a Venezuela sanctions list by mistake.

  • Dolly Parton made a subtle fashion statement to get her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine she helped fund

    Dolly Parton has received both doses of Moderna's COVID-19 shot, which she helped fund with a $1 million donation she made in 2020.

  • Nicola Coughlan responded to the news Regé-Jean Page won't be in season 2 of 'Bridgerton' with a cryptic tweet

    While some 'Bridgerton' fans were disappointed to learn the Duke would not be in season 2, Nicola Coughlan says there's a lot more drama to come.

  • Trump advised to turn his back on his right-wing protégé Matt Gaetz who faces a sex trafficking investigation

    Former President Trump agreed to stay quiet on the sexual assault allegations against Matt Gaetz, a source told The Daily Beast.

  • Atlanta Mayor says the MLB moving All-Star Game from Georgia 'is likely the first of many dominoes to fall' in pushback against new voting law

    MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said that the decision to move the All-Star Game and MLB Draft was "the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport."