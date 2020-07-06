The Republic of Argentina Announces Amendment to Invitation to Exchange

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, July 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Argentina (the " Republic ") today announced its decision to improve the terms and conditions of the Republic's invitation to certain holders of its foreign currency external bonds to exchange those instruments for new bonds to be issued by the Republic (the " Invitation "), initially set forth in its prospectus supplement dated as of April 21, 2020. Table A and Table B set forth the list of bonds eligible to participate in the Invitation (the " Eligible Bonds ").

Argentina will revise the terms and conditions of the Invitation mainly to:

increase the consideration to be received in exchange for Eligible Bonds, by reducing principal haircut, increasing coupons and shortening maturities on the New Bonds (as defined below) being offered, and including a U.S. dollar-denominated bond due 2030 (the " USD 1.00% 2030 Bonds ") or Euro-denominated bond due 2030 (the " Euro 0.500% 2030 Bonds ") to be delivered as consideration for any accrued and unpaid interest from and including the last date on which interest was paid under the Eligible Bonds up to but excluding April 22, 2020 ; allow holders of Euro-denominated and Swiss franc-denominated Eligible Bonds to elect U.S. dollar-denominated New Bonds, subject to acceptance priority procedures and caps; include the delivery of USD 1.00% 2030 Bonds or Euro 0.500% 2030 Bonds in an aggregate principal amount determined by reference to accrued and unpaid interest on the Eligible Bonds tendered from and including April 22, 2020 to but excluding September 4, 2020 , to be delivered as consent consideration for holders that submit and do not revoke (or have submitted and not revoked) a valid and accepted tender order; adjust the terms and conditions of the rights upon future offers provision described in the Invitation, to conform such rights to the modifications described in 1 to 3 above; allow holders of Eligible Bonds issued under the 2005 Indenture to exchange those Eligible Bonds for New Bonds to be issued under the 2005 Indenture; and include minimum participation thresholds as a condition to the consummation of the Invitation, which condition may not be waived by the Republic.

Since the Invitation was first launched on April 21, 2020, the Republic held numerous rounds of interactions with representatives of the investor community and their advisors. Throughout this process, the Republic took note of investors' varying and wide range of views on different economic and documentation aspects of the Invitation. The revisions to the Invitation will be made in furtherance of these interactions to encourage participation by Argentina's investors. Together with the US$1.9 billion of interest payments disbursed by the Republic between December 2019 and April 2020, the additional commitments proposed by Argentina under the revised terms of its Invitation evidence the Republic's good faith and willingness to remain engaged with the international financial community, which can play an important role in Argentina's economic recovery.

The Republic will extend the expiration of the Invitation until 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 4, 2020 (the " Expiration ").

Table A and Table B also set forth the proposed consideration to be delivered for each Eligible Bond (the " New Bonds "). The Republic will limit the amount of certain series of New Bonds to the principal amounts set forth in Table C below. Schedule I includes the specific terms and conditions of each series of New Bonds.

The Republic will publish a revised prospectus supplement reflecting the improvements described herein (the " Amended Prospectus Supplement ").

The Republic encourages all investors to consider the revised terms of its Invitation and join the Republic in creating a sustainable path for the recovery of Argentina's economy.

Holders who delivered their tender orders to the Invitation prior to the date of the Amended Prospectus Supplement and do not revoke such tender order prior to Expiration shall be considered to have accepted the terms and conditions of the Invitation, as amended. References to tendering Holders in the Invitation shall include Holders who delivered (and did not revoke) a tender order prior to the date of the Amended Prospectus Supplement.

Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Amended Prospectus Supplement.

The Republic has engaged BofA Securities, Inc. and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. to act as dealer managers for the Invitation. D.F. King is acting as exchange, tabulation and information agent. Any questions or requests for assistance regarding the Invitation may be directed to BofA Securities, Inc. at +1 (888) 292-0070 (toll free) or +1 (646) 855-8988 (collect) or HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. at +1 (888) HSBC-4LM (toll free) and +1 (212) 525-5552 (collect).

The Republic has filed registration statements (including the prospectus) and intends to file the Amended Prospectus Supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to register the New Bonds for the offerings to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in those registration statements and other documents the Republic has filed or will file with the Securities Exchange Commission for more complete information about the Republic and such offerings. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Holders, or custodians for such Holders, of Eligible Bonds may obtain a copy of the prospectus and the Amended Prospectus Supplement by contacting the dealer managers by calling any one of the numbers above or D.F. King at its email address (argentina@dfkingltd.com) or telephone number (+1 (800) 341-6292 (Toll Free)/+1 (212) 269-5550 (collect)/ +44 20 7920 9700) or by download, following registration, via: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/argentina.