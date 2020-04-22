The Republic of Argentina Announces Commencement of Invitation to Exchange

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Argentina (the " Republic ") today announced that it is inviting certain holders of its foreign currency external bonds to exchange those instruments for new bonds to be issued by the Republic (the " Invitation "). Table A and Table B set forth the list of bonds eligible to participate in the Invitation (the " Eligible Bonds "). The Eligible Bonds include series (the " 2005 Indenture EBs ") issued under the Republic's indenture dated June 2, 2005, as amended, and series (the " 2016 Indenture EBs ") issued under Republic's indenture dated April 22, 2016 (the " 2016 Indenture "). Table A and Table B also set forth the proposed consideration to be delivered for each Eligible Bond, which shall be in the form of new bonds proposed to be issued by the Republic under the 2016 Indenture (the " New Bonds ").

Approximately U.S.$64.8 billion of bonds are eligible to participate in the Invitation.

The overall purpose of the Invitation is for the Republic to obtain the relief needed to regain the sustainability of the Republic's external debt. The Republic is also turning to all of its major external creditor groups and proposing a comprehensive approach to address the financial situation that has given rise to the relief sought in the Invitation.

Terms of the Invitation

The Republic will limit the amount of certain series of New Bonds to the principal amounts set forth in Table C below. Holders of 2016 Indenture EBs maturing after 2023 who elect to exchange their Eligible Bonds for New Bonds that are subject to a cap may instead receive, in whole or in part, New Bonds of a different series in accordance with a "waterfall" methodology described in the invitation materials (the " Acceptance Priority Procedures "). 2005 Indenture Bonds will not be subject to the Acceptance Priority Procedures.

By tendering Eligible Bonds, holders will also be consenting to authorize and instruct the trustee of the Eligible Bonds to modify any bonds of their series that remain outstanding after giving effect to the exchange offers by substituting them for certain New Bonds. The modification and substitution will only become effective if the requisite consents contemplated in the applicable indenture are obtained.

The Invitation will expire at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on May 8, 2020, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Republic (the " Expiration "). Tenders may be revoked at any time at or prior to the Expiration.

The terms and conditions of the Invitation are described in the Republic's prospectus supplement dated today (the " Prospectus Supplement ").

The Republic has engaged BofA Securities, Inc. and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. to act as dealer managers for the Invitation. D.F. King is acting as exchange, tabulation and information agent. Any questions or requests for assistance regarding the Invitation may be directed to BofA Securities, Inc. at +1 (888) 292-0070 (toll free) or +1 (646) 855-8988 (collect) or HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. at +1 (888) HSBC-4LM (toll free) and +1 (212) 525-5552 (collect).

The Republic has filed registration statements (including the prospectus) and the Prospectus Supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to register the New Bonds for the offerings to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in those registration statements and other documents the Republic has filed with the Securities Exchange Commission for more complete information about the Republic and such offerings. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Holders, or custodians for such holders, of Eligible Bonds may obtain a copy of the prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement by contacting the dealer managers by calling any one of the numbers above or D.F. King at its email address (argentina@dfkingltd.com) or telephone number (+1 : (800) 341-6292 (Toll Free)/+1 (212) 269-5550 (collect)/ +44 20 7920 9700) or by download, following registration, via: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/argentina.

Important Notice

The distribution of materials relating to the Invitation may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. The Invitation is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to the Invitation come into your possession, you are required by the Republic to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to the Invitation, including this communication, do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the Invitation be made by a licensed broker or dealer and a dealer manager or any affiliate of a dealer manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Invitation shall be deemed to be made by the dealer manager or such affiliate on behalf of the Republic in that jurisdiction.