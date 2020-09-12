Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCA.A) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.29 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCA.A) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You will need to purchase shares before the 17th of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of October.

Republic Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.29 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.14 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Republic Bancorp has a trailing yield of 3.6% on the current share price of $31.36. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Republic Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

View our latest analysis for Republic Bancorp

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Republic Bancorp paying out a modest 27% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Click here to see how much of its profit Republic Bancorp paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Republic Bancorp has grown its earnings rapidly, up 24% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Republic Bancorp has delivered an average of 8.0% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Story continues

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Republic Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Republic Bancorp more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Republic Bancorp for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Republic Bancorp you should know about.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.